Prep softball: Schott's grand slam lifts Columbus past Osage, 7-3

“Because the season had been so short we really hadn’t identified ourselves and really had a definition of what this team is all about,” Olmstead said. “Tonight I got my definition. The fact that we struggled in the field, but still kept chipping away ... that really showed me their perseverance and how they are learning to process the game.

“I tell them you keep pecking away and pecking away and good things will happen, and even sometimes magical things will happen. That is what happened tonight.”

Osage (9-7) took early advantage of mistake-prone Sailor team. A two-out error scored one Green Devil run, and Ainsley Dodd singled home another for a 2-0 lead in the first. Then in the fourth, Dodd doubled to open the inning and scored on another Columbus error.

But Sailor freshman pitcher Haile Frost never got shaken. After given a 6-3 lead, she allowed back-to-back singles to open the fifth before retiring the final three batters and getting out of the final jam she would face.

“I don’t know what happened early,” Olmstead said. “Those things happen. It is part of the game. Haile never let it affect her. She has been stoic and focused on her job at hand. She did a fantastic job of battling through that adversity tonight.”