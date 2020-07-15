Prep softball: Schott's grand slam lifts Columbus past Osage, 7-3

WATERLOO – Jenna Schott was just looking to put the ball in play.
After committing five errors in the first three and a half innings, Waterloo Columbus found itself in a pickle in first-round Class 2A regional softball game Wednesday.
Osage had turned every Sailor mistake into a run and led 3-0 with Columbus coming to the bat in the fourth.
Finally, the Sailors manufactured a pair of runs. They were trailing by one when Schott, Columbus’ leadoff hitter, came to the plate with the bases loaded. Schott passed on an 0-2 inside pitch that just missed. She did not miss on the next pitch.
Schott launched a deep drive over the left-field fence for a grand slam to ignite Columbus to victory, 7-3.
With the win, the Sailors advance to host West Fork of Sheffield at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional semifinal round.
“We were still down and we needed a pick up,” Schott said. “I knew I was going to get something over the plate. I was thinking maybe I’d have to take it oppo (opposite field), but … yeah, I knew I got all of it.”
Asked earlier in the week what defined his team, Columbus head coach Chris Olmstead said he had no answer. He feels better equipped to answer that question after the come-from-behind win.
“Because the season had been so short we really hadn’t identified ourselves and really had a definition of what this team is all about,” Olmstead said. “Tonight I got my definition. The fact that we struggled in the field, but still kept chipping away ... that really showed me their perseverance and how they are learning to process the game.
“I tell them you keep pecking away and pecking away and good things will happen, and even sometimes magical things will happen. That is what happened tonight.”
Osage (9-7) took early advantage of mistake-prone Sailor team. A two-out error scored one Green Devil run, and Ainsley Dodd singled home another for a 2-0 lead in the first. Then in the fourth, Dodd doubled to open the inning and scored on another Columbus error.
But Sailor freshman pitcher Haile Frost never got shaken. After given a 6-3 lead, she allowed back-to-back singles to open the fifth before retiring the final three batters and getting out of the final jam she would face.
“I don’t know what happened early,” Olmstead said. “Those things happen. It is part of the game. Haile never let it affect her. She has been stoic and focused on her job at hand. She did a fantastic job of battling through that adversity tonight.”
The winning rally in the fourth came with two outs and a fortunate bounce. With runners on second and third, Frost, a left-handed batter, slapped a hard ground ball toward the gap between third and short. Osage third baseman Leah Grimm saw it glance off the tip of her glove and bounce to shortstop Melanie Bye who snared it and fired to first a split second late to get Frost.
Alivia Schultz scored on the play for the Sailors' first run. Then Green Devil pitcher Ashley Halbach walked back-to-back pinch hitters, the second to force in Sophie Meier and bring Schott to the plate.
“We’ve been in situations like that all year long, probably four other games where we were right there,” Olmstead said. “We just couldn’t seem to get that big hit at the right time. The fact in happened in a regional game it erases all those other ones that drove you nuts.”
After making three consecutive trips to state, Columbus remains focused on the big picture and or the next step.
“I’m very proud of all my teammates,” Schott added. “We’re moving on and get to play another game.”
