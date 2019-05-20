{{featured_button_text}}

MANCHESTER -- Jenna Schott's two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning was the difference as fourth-ranked Waterloo Columbus opened the 2019 softball season with a 5-3 win over West Delaware.

Schott's first varsity home run came immediately followed a single by Sophie Meier.

West Delaware took an early lead with Eva Winn hammered a first pitch home run in the bottom of the first to start a two-run inninng.

The Sailors answered with a three run third inning using three hits and a walk to score three runs, before a the Hawks answered in the bottom of the third win a single run.

Winning pitcher Kayla Sproul with a two-run lead, blanked West Delaware over the final four frames.

Columbus is back in action Wednesday at Dike-New Hartford in a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader.

