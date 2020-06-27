Prep softball: Frost paces Columbus to win over Keokuk

SOLON -- Katie Ruden, Morgan Bradley and Kamryn Regenold all had multiple hits, while Alivia Schultz and Emily Mollenhoff each drove in two runs as the Sailors beat Keokuk, 9-2.
Haile Frost went the distance to pick up the win allowing six hits, walking none and striking out two.
In its second game Columbus (4-2) dropped a 4-2 decision to Solon. The Sailors stranded 10 runners in the game.
Freshman Nyasija Simmons hit her first varsity home run in the third inning to tie the game 2-all. Avery Hogan drove in the Sailors first run in the second.
COLUMBUS 9, KEOKUK 2
Keokuk;010;000;1 -- 2;6;4
Columbus;330;111;x -- 9;13;2
WP: Haile Frost. LP – Thompson. 2B – Keo: McCarron, Scott. HR: Keo: Thompson.
SOLON 4, COLUMBUS 2
Solon;200;100;1 -- 4;7;3
Columbus;011;000;0 -- 2;6;2
WP – Jensen: LP – Frost. 2B – Solon: Keith. Col: Gardner. HR – Solon: Heick. Col: Simmons.
