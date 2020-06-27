You are the owner of this article.
Prep softball: Frost paces Columbus to win over Keokuk
PREP SOFTBALL

SOLON -- Katie Ruden, Morgan Bradley and Kamryn Regenold all had multiple hits, while Alivia Schultz and Emily Mollenhoff each drove in two runs as the Sailors beat Keokuk, 9-2.

Haile Frost went the distance to pick up the win allowing six hits, walking none and striking out two.

In its second game Columbus (4-2) dropped a 4-2 decision to Solon. The Sailors stranded 10 runners in the game.

Freshman Nyasija Simmons hit her first varsity home run in the third inning to tie the game 2-all. Avery Hogan drove in the Sailors first run in the second.

COLUMBUS 9, KEOKUK 2

Keokuk;010;000;1  --  2;6;4

Columbus;330;111;x  --  9;13;2

WP: Haile Frost. LP – Thompson. 2B – Keo: McCarron, Scott. HR: Keo: Thompson.

SOLON 4, COLUMBUS 2

Solon;200;100;1  --  4;7;3

Columbus;011;000;0  --  2;6;2

WP – Jensen: LP – Frost. 2B – Solon: Keith. Col: Gardner. HR – Solon: Heick. Col: Simmons.

