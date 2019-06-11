WATERLOO - One week a go, the Waterloo Columbus Sailors softball team dropped a 7-1 decision to New Hampton and head coach Chris Olmstead said his team was not ready.
In just seven days, the Sailors have set themselves right, and have raced to a 5-1 record since. Tuesday night, the Sailors continued to run as they defeated Don Bosco,12-0, at Diviney Waterbury Field.
"This game had the shock factor all over it," claimed Olmstead. "I would not have expected this type of game, with that score. Coach (Jane) Becker does such an excellent job over there and I think maybe like the New Hampton game for us, we jumped to a quick 3-0 lead and put them back in a hurry. That's what happen to us against New Hampton. We were down 3-0 and never got back."
The fourth-ranked Class 3A Sailors (13-2) used their usual work force to get things started.
Lead-off Taylor Hogan got a single, then used her speed to get around the bases and scored on one of four errors by the Dons (7-9). Sydney Schultz followed with a single and Kayla Sproul brought her home with a two-run home run over left field fence, giving the Sailors a 3-0 lead.
"This sport is about competing, and this past weekend we settled some things down and sifted through the lineup," said Olmstead. "They responded and we have a fix on our lineup. That doesn't mean it won't change."
You have free articles remaining.
The Sailors didn't need to change a thing and cruised to seven runs in the second frame to put the game away.
The first two batters received free passes due to errors and that was followed by a walk. With bases loaded, Hogan nd Alivia Schultz singled in runs, and Sophie Meier drove in Schultz for a 8-0 advantage.
Senior Maliyah Little completed the scoring for the Sailors with a two-run homer over right center field fence. It was Little's first home run of her high school career.
"At first when I hit it I thought it would get into the gap for a hit," said Little. "I was rounding the bases when they called out that it was a home run, and I just kept running. It felt so good and I was so happy. We have been playing so much better since the New Hampton game but we still have so much more work to do. This team has some exciting potential."
The Sailors tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the third and fourth frames to call the game early, just as the rains came.
"This is such a very young team here and at times it seems like they are just going through the motions," Dons coach Jane Becker said. "We will get better but right now we seem to be going backward and not forward."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.