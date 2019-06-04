WATERLOO — When New Hampton and Waterloo Columbus squared off Tuesday night, the result of their softball match up was pretty much the same as last year’s final.
The only difference was the Chickasaws turned the tables on the Sailors as they avenged an 11-2 loss last season into a 7-1 victory on Deviney Waterbury Field.
The Chickasaws (9-2) hit the Sailors (8-1) early with a three-run first inning, and the home team just never recovered.
New Hampton senior third basemen, Kayla Crooks, had this game circled in her mind, as the Sailors worked her over in last years game.
“Last year these guys beat me all to crap,” explained Crooks. “They just beat me up at third and I did not want that to happen again.”
Finishing the game with flawless play at third, Crooks also made the Sailors pay with a double and home run and four runs driven in. She also crossed the plate twice.
“I knew I had to be on my toes against these guys and we were ready. Their pitcher throws the perfect speed for me and I was able to drive her off speed into left,” added Crooks. “When we got the early lead we knew we had to be all gas and no brake. Just keep going after it.”
The Chickasaws went after it again in the fourth and fifth innings scratching a pair of runs home in each. Crook’s home run came in the fifth with a runner on.
“We knew we had to be ready against Columbus because they beat us up pretty decent last year,” Chickasaws coach Jack Seelhammer said. “We came out and saw the ball really well and we went out and swung the bats well. This team is so focused and they believe in each other so much. Nothing really surprises me with these girls.”
The Sailors on the other hand were surprised at the beginning and perplexed at the ending.
“We knew they would be a handful,” Sailors coach Chris Olmstead said. “She (Merced Tenge) hit her spots very well from the circle and we just hit it right at them. They can hit from top to bottom and they did. This shows that you have to be ready to play right away. They just handed it to us.”
The Sailors reached the score book in the fifth frame after Taylor Hogan was hit by a pitch. Alivia Schultz delivered a run-scoring single chasing Hogan home but it was too little too late.
“I tip my hat to New Hampton,” added Olmstead. “They have a great team over there and coach Seelhammer does a great job. I told our girls that I was not upset at them, because we played well and put the bat on the ball. We just got beat by a good team and we will get better from that.”
New Hampton 7, Columbus 1
New Hampton 300 220 0—7 11 0
Columbus 000 010 0—1 7 2
Mercede Tenge and Alexa Wemark. Kayla Sproul and Sydney Schultz. HR—Kayla Crooks (NH). 2B—Lauren Frerichs (NH), Crooks (NH), Maliya Little (WC).
