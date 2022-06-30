Prep Roundup: Trojans nab victory in doubleheader against Iowa City High

The Waterloo East softball team split a doubleheader against the Iowa City High Little Hawks, Wednesday.

In the first matchup, the Little Hawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first and increased their lead to 4-1 by the fifth inning. Four runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth sealed the win for City High.

The Trojans committed three errors in the contest and recorded three hits, including a double from junior shortstop Aalonna Ford.

East responded in the second half of the doubleheader with an offensive explosion.

The Trojans jumped out to a big lead with three runs in the top of the first. However, City High cut the East lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the third.

East added three more runs in the top of the fourth and two runs in the fifth.

Leading 10-4 in the bottom of the sixth, the Trojans watched the Little Hawks drive in six unanswered runs to send the game to extra innings.

After scoring one run in the top of the eighth, East held their opponent scoreless to escape with the 11-10 victory in extra innings.

In the doubleheader, Eighth grader Siyanna Cody led the Trojans with four RBIs on 5-for-6 at the plate with one double and one home run.

Ford provided consistent offense as she went 3-for-8 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Eighth grader Graysyn Downing went 5-for-8 with a double and an RBI.

The Trojans hold a 4-24 record on the season.

Wahawks split against No. 12 Lightning: The Waterloo West softball team picked up one win in a road doubleheader against the 12th-ranked Iowa City Liberty Lightning, Wednesday.

In the first game, the Wahawks held a 1-0 lead after two and one half innings, but the Lightning bats came alive and amassed a 12-2 lead to win the game in six innings.

West recorded three hits in the losing effort.

The Wahawks tripled their production at the plate with nine hits to emerge from the second part of the doubleheader with a two-run, 5-3, win.

After two innings, the Wahawks held a narrow 2-1 lead, but managed to add one run in the top of the fifth inning to hold the lead following a one-run sixth from the Lightning.

Leading 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning, junior Sydney Wilson drove in two runs with a double to provide the winning difference for the Wahawks.

The Lightning scored one run in the bottom of the seventh before West closed out the 5-3 win.

Junior Nia Christoffer pitched all seven innings of the second and recorded three strike outs.

Wilson provided offenses all night for the Wahawks as she went 5-for-7 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs.

The Wahawks own a 9-24 record following Wednesday.

Sailors fall to Tigers: The Columbus Catholic softball team lost just its 10th game of the season as the South Hardin Tigers managed a narrow 4-3 home victory over the Sailors, Wednesday.

Columbus jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. The Sailors held that lead for the next three innings until the Tigers tied the contest, 2-2, in the fourth inning.

South Hardin took a brief, 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth before Columbus equalized the score, 3-3, in the top of the seventh.

South Hardin managed one run in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk off win.

Junior right fielder Sydney Gardner led the Sailors with two RBIs on 2-for-4 at the plate and one home run. Junior pitcher Haile Frost also recorded one RBI in a 2-for-4 hitting performance.

In the circle, Frost struck out five and allowed four runs, two earned, on 10 hits and three walks.

BASEBALL

Sailors improve to 18-10 with win: The Columbus Catholic baseball team rode two first inning runs to a 3-1 victory in a pitcher’s duel against the South Hardin Tigers, Wednesday.

Leading 2-0 after three innings of action, the Sailors added one additional run in the top of the fourth to pad their advantage.

The Tigers plated their first run in the bottom of the sixth, but Columbus held off the comeback attempt to win 3-1.

Senior Blake Etringer led Columbus with a 2-for-4 performance in the batter’s box while catcher Alex Purdy recorded the only RBI with a single.

Seniors Carter Gallagher and George Smith shared pitching duties during the contest. Against seven batters in 1 2/3 innings, Gallagher walked two and struck out five. Smith earned the win after pitching 5.1 innings. Smith allowed one run on four hits and recorded four strikeouts.

Mustangs sweep Wahawks: The Waterloo West baseball team fell to 3-27 on the season after 14-3 and 18-2 losses against the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs, Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0