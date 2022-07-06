Prep Roundup: Sailors fall to Williamsburg in quarterfinal

WILLIAMSBURG -- The Columbus Catholic baseball team lost a quarterfinal matchup to the Williamsburg Raiders, 6-5, Tuesday.

The Raiders started scoring off with one run in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the fourth, the Sailors responded with three runs to take a two-run, 3-1, lead.

After Columbus added one run in the top of the fifth, the Raiders managed to tie the game at 4-4 with two runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth.

With the score tied, Columbus added one run in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.

Down to their final three outs, the Raiders managed to score two runs in a walk off.

At the plate, senior shortstop Carter Gallagher went 3-for-3 with one RBI.

Sophomore Patrick Underwood lead the Sailors with two RBIs. He went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double.

Sophomore Nick Merrifield tripled for his lone hit while freshman Myles Gardner added a double and an RBI.

Merrifield pitched six innings, allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and three walks with five strike outs.

Trojans split doubleheader on Senior Night: The Waterloo East baseball team earned a split winning one contest, 3-2, and losing the other, 16-1, against Iowa City Liberty, Tuesday.

Honoring seniors Brock Kiewiet, Cadin Herrmann, Eli Sallis, Ian Lucas and Caleb Spooner, the Trojans took down the Lightning in the first contest of the doubleheader.

A trio of Trojan runs came across in the bottom of the fifth to provide the one-run edge in the 3-2 victory.

In the second contest, East could not overcome nine hits and 12 walks by the Lightning as the Trojans lost 16-1.

Softball

East tops IC West: The Trojans scored in each of the first five innings en route to a 10-5 win Tuesday.

Aalonna Ford, Jocelyn Foss, Malloree Nichols and Haley Harn all collected multiple hits.

Foss had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs, while Nichols drove in three.

East improved to 5-26 and play at Charles City in a Class 4A regional opener Thursday night.