Prep roundup: Sailor baseball, softball teams post wins

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic saw freshman Aiden Hosch and junior Connor Knudtson combined to throw a four-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Aplington-Parkersburg Thursday in a North Iowa Cedar League baseball game.

Hosch and Knudtson survived eight walks, but also combined to strike out six.

Columbus scored all three of its runs in the first inning. Myles Gardner, Carter Gallagher and courtesy runner Parker Kjeldsen scored for the Sailors.

The Sailors play tonight at Jesup.

Softball

Sailors win big: Ella Smith drove in four runs as Columbus topped Aplington-Parkersburg Thursday, 12-2.

Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run and she scored twice.

Nyasia Simmons and Sydney Gardner each scored three times.

Columbus hosts Dubuque Wahlert tonight at 5 p.m. in a JV-Varsity doubleheader.

Prairie sweeps East: The Hawks posted 17-2 and 17-2 wins over the Trojans Thursday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

Aalonna Ford went 2-for-2 with a run scored in the opener for East, while Graysyn Downing scored twice in nightcap. Downing drove in two runs in the opener as well.

