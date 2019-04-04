{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Molly Fereday earned medalist honors as the Waterloo Columbus girls’ won a dual against Dike-New Hartford Thursday at South Hills Golf Course.

Fereday carded a 46 to beat teammate Abby Ward by four strokes.

The Sailors topped the Wolverines, 208-226.

On the boys’ side, DNH’s Colton Harberts fired the low-round of 40 to earn medalist honors. Ben Skyles of Columbus was runner-up with a 43.

The Wolverines edged the Sailors, 189-191.

Tennis

In La Porte City, Waterloo Columbus swept Union, 9-0, in boys’ tennis action.

The top match of the meet came at No. 1 singles where the Sailors’ Daniel Buchanan rallied from a first-game loss to win 6-7, 6-4, 1-0 over Rhett Peters.

Results

Golf

Girls

COLUMBUS 208, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 226

Medalist — Molly Fereday (Col), 46. Runner-up: Abby Ward (Col), 50.

COLUMBUS — Fereday 46, Ward 50, Margaret Harn 53, Sophia Hanson 59.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD — Sydney Lage 62, Avery Coulter 56, Katie Knock 54, Jillian Beuter 54.

Boys

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 189, COLUMBUS 191

Medalist — Colton Harberts (DNH), 40. Runner-up: Ben Skyles (Col), 43.

COLUMBUS — Skyles 43, Charlie Lorenz 45, Don Patnode 50, Jonathan Sigwarth 53.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD — Harberts 40, Isaac Jorgensen 47, Drew Larsen 50, Reid Ehmen 52.

Boys Tennis

COLUMBUS 9, UNION 0

Singles — Daniel Buchanan (Col) def. Rhett Peters 6-7 (6), 6-4, 1-0, Joseph Haag (Col) def. Tyson Fleshner 6-0, 6-0, Jon Dobson (Col) def. Levi Gray, 6-1. 6-1, Dylan Mack (Col) def. Karsen Hennings, 6-0, 6-1, Alex Buser (Col) def. Jacob Hill, 6-0, 6-0, Alex Feldmann (Col) def. Ethan Clark 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Buchanan-Haag (Col) def. Peters-Gray, 10-4, Dobson-Buser (Col) def. Fleshner-Hennings 10-2, Feldman-Mack (Col) def. Clark-Hill, 10-0.

