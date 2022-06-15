Prep roundup: Columbus wins NICL first-place battle with Dike-New Hartford

DIKE – In a battle of North Iowa Cedar League leaders, No. 14 Columbus Catholic used a five-run first inning to propel itself to a 6-1 victory over Dike-New Hartford Tuesday.

Kamryn Regenold went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, while Sydney Gardner went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for the Sailors (13-5). Nyasija Simmons and Katie Ruden also had a pair of hits, while Simmons drove in two runs.

Haile Frost went the distance allowing just five hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Dike-New Hartford (14-4) got its only run on a solo home run in the sixth by Macy Mracek.

The Wolverines fell to 6-1 in NICL play, while Columbus improved to 6-0.

Xavier takes two from East: The Saints broke away in game one for a 7-2 win over the Trojans before taking game two, 16-8.

In the opener, Maysen Bruess and Tea Engel each drove in runs for the Trojans. Engel finished 2-for-3 with a double.

Xavier broke open a 2-2 game with four runs in the sixth to win.

In game two, Aalonna Ford and Jocelyn Foss each had two hits. Ford homered and drove in four runs, and Engel drove in two more runs for the Trojans.

Baseball

Tigers outlast Vikings: A seven-run sixth inning helped carry fourth-ranked Cedar Falls to a 16-12 victory over Decorah Tuesday in a non-conference slugfest.

Aided by 10 walks and 12 hits, the Tigers scored more than 15 runs for the fourth time in a game.

Jaden Kramer drove in five runs and had a double, while Caleb Raisty and Derek Woods each had three hits. Woods also scored three times, while Colin Coonradt, Wroe, Max Steinlage and courtesy runners Joe Roussel and Cy Anderson each scored twice.

