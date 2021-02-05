Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,00th career point

DIKE -- Waterloo Columbus' Ali Vesely scored her 1,000th career point Friday in a 56-22 loss to second-ranked Dike-New Hartford.
Vesely, who surpassed Molly Tidebeck last week to go into second all-time in rebound in Sailor history, scored her 999th and 1,000th points on a pair of second-half free throws.
Vesely finished with 13 points.
DNH (17-0 overall, 15-0 North Iowa Cedar League) dominated the contest from the start and put the game away in the third quarter as it stretched a 33-14 halftime lead to 54-16 after three.
Payton Petersen led the Wolverines with 16 and Ellary Knock chipped in 12.
DNH will look to compete a perfect NICL season when it plays at Union Saturday at 1 p.m.
In the boys' game, Dike-New Hartford raced out to a 39-17 halftime lead en route to a 75-33 victory.
Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 10 points.
The Wolverines (15-2) had four players in double figures -- AJ Wegener 15, Zak Wauters 14, Landen Sullivan 18 and Brewer Eiklenborg 16.
Prep girls’
REGENTS WIN 10TH: Faith Trelka and Allison White each scored 18 points as Waterloo Christian beat Tripoli, 75-40, Friday in an Iowa Star Conference girls’ game.
Reagan Wheeler added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Regents (10-9).
Additionally, White had 11 rebounds, and Sidra Wheeler had eight points and six steals.
Kylee Bartz led Tripoli with 20.
Prep boys’
ADAMS PACES REGENTS: Bryce Adams had 16 points as Waterloo Christian roared back from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Tripoli, 41-36.
Tripoli led 20-8 at halftime after holding the Regents scoreless in the second quarter. But Waterloo Christian took control in the third quarter outscoring the Panthers, 14-2, as the Regents out-distanced Tripoli, 33-16 over the final 16 minutes.
Dominic Jones added 11 for Waterloo Christian.
Bowling
TIGERS DOMINATE: Four bowlers rolled 400 or better two-game series as the Cedar Falls boys blasted Dubuque Wahlert, 3,247-2,765, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ bowling meet.
Matthew Swanson posted the high series of 471 with a best game of 254. Nate Venem had a 451 with a 268, Logan Stoll rolled a 409 and Ryan Venem had a 236 on his way to a 454.
In girls’ action, Anna Frahm tossed a great honor score of 256 as part of a 414 that helped the Tigers to a 2,944-2,447 win over Wahlert.
Katie Waltz rolled a 409 series.
EAST SWEEPS: The Trojan boys and girls each took matches from Dubuque Senior.
Chris Little fired 10 strikes in a row en route to a 287 and a series of 491 as the boys’ won 3,022 to 2,838.
Logan Balk had games of 247 and 225 for a two-game series of 472.
In girls’ action, Stephanie Burge led the way with a 463 highlighted by a 258 game as the Trojans won 2,689 to 2,481.