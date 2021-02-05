 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,00th career point
0 comments
alert
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,00th career point

{{featured_button_text}}
Ali Vesely 2020

Vesely

 Courtesy Photo

DIKE -- Waterloo Columbus' Ali Vesely scored her 1,000th career point Friday in a 56-22 loss to second-ranked Dike-New Hartford.

Vesely, who surpassed Molly Tidebeck last week to go into second all-time in rebound in Sailor history, scored her 999th and 1,000th points on a pair of second-half free throws. 

Vesely finished with 13 points. 

DNH (17-0 overall, 15-0 North Iowa Cedar League) dominated the contest from the start and put the game away in the third quarter as it stretched a 33-14 halftime lead to 54-16 after three. 

Payton Petersen led the Wolverines with 16 and Ellary Knock chipped in 12. 

DNH will look to compete a perfect NICL season when it plays at Union Saturday at 1 p.m.

In the boys' game, Dike-New Hartford raced out to a 39-17 halftime lead en route to a 75-33 victory. 

Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 10 points. 

The Wolverines (15-2) had four players in double figures -- AJ Wegener 15, Zak Wauters 14, Landen Sullivan 18 and Brewer Eiklenborg 16. 

Prep girls’

REGENTS WIN 10TH: Faith Trelka and Allison White each scored 18 points as Waterloo Christian beat Tripoli, 75-40, Friday in an Iowa Star Conference girls’ game.

Reagan Wheeler added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Regents (10-9).

Additionally, White had 11 rebounds, and Sidra Wheeler had eight points and six steals.

Kylee Bartz led Tripoli with 20.

Prep boys’

ADAMS PACES REGENTS: Bryce Adams had 16 points as Waterloo Christian roared back from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Tripoli, 41-36.

Tripoli led 20-8 at halftime after holding the Regents scoreless in the second quarter. But Waterloo Christian took control in the third quarter outscoring the Panthers, 14-2, as the Regents out-distanced Tripoli, 33-16 over the final 16 minutes.

Dominic Jones added 11 for Waterloo Christian.

Bowling

TIGERS DOMINATE: Four bowlers rolled 400 or better two-game series as the Cedar Falls boys blasted Dubuque Wahlert, 3,247-2,765, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ bowling meet.

Matthew Swanson posted the high series of 471 with a best game of 254. Nate Venem had a 451 with a 268, Logan Stoll rolled a 409 and Ryan Venem had a 236 on his way to a 454.

In girls’ action, Anna Frahm tossed a great honor score of 256 as part of a 414 that helped the Tigers to a 2,944-2,447 win over Wahlert.

Katie Waltz rolled a 409 series.

EAST SWEEPS: The Trojan boys and girls each took matches from Dubuque Senior.

Chris Little fired 10 strikes in a row en route to a 287 and a series of 491 as the boys’ won 3,022 to 2,838.

Logan Balk had games of 247 and 225 for a two-game series of 472.

In girls’ action, Stephanie Burge led the way with a 463 highlighted by a 258 game as the Trojans won 2,689 to 2,481.

+1 
prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Summaries

Girls

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 56, COLUMBUS 22

COLUMBUS (9-11) – Olivia Surma 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 2 0-0 5, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 2 0-0 4, Reagan Lindsay 0 0-1 0, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 5 3-3 13, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 0-0 0, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-4 22.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (17-0) – Jadyn Petersen 2 1-2 6, Addy Sohn 0 0-0 0, Camille Landphair 1 0-0 3, Ellary Knock 5 0-0 12, Maryn Bixby 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 1 0-0 3, Paula Gonzalez 3 0-0 6, Payton Petersen 7 2-4 16, Sophia Hoffmann 1 8-10 10, Madelyn Norton 0 0-0 0, Taylor Hoehns 0 0-0 0, Abby Sohn 0 0-0 0, Taya Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-16 56.

Columbus;10;4;2;6 -- 22

Dike-New Hartford;20;13;21;3 – 56

3-point goals – Columbus 1 (Christensen). DNH 3  (J. Petersen, Landphair, Kvale). Total fouls – Columbus 10, Dike-New Hartford 8. Fouled out – None.

Boys

COLUMBUS (2-17) –  Carter Gallagher 10, Ben Trost 2, Eli Morrow 7, Patrick Steele 8, Josh Merrifield 3, Jon Dobson 3.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (15-2) – AJ Wegener 15, Nathan Moore 7, Zak Wauters 14, Jacob Stockdale 2, Landen Sullivan 18, Brewer Eiklenborg 16, Isaac Derrifield 1, Cale Jensen 2.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 41, TRIPOLI 36

TRIPOLI (11-6) – Rowan Carlson 3 0-0 6, Jase Hereid 1 0-2 2, James Davis 0 1-4 1, Connor Piehl 2 2-3 6, Dawson Bergmann 7 2-4 16, Oakley Semelroth 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 6-15 36.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (8-10) – Mason Reister 0 0-2 0, Aaron Swack 1 3-4 5, Carson Rowenhorst 0 0-0 0, Bryce Adams 2 12-14 16, Dominic Jones 4 1-2 11, Drew Wagner 3 3-8 9. Totals 10 19-30 41.

Tripoli;10;10;2;14 -- 36

Waterloo Christian;8;0;14;19 – 41

3-point goals – Tripoli (None). WC 2 (Jones 2) Total fouls – Tripoli 24, Waterloo Christian 21. Fouled out – Rowenhorst, Piehl.

Bowling

Prep girls

CEDAR FALLS 2,944, WAHLERT 2,447

CEDAR FALLS – Katie Waltz 204-205 – 409 Amelia Saltzman 203-163 – 366, Anna Frahm 158-256 – 414, Hailey Taylor 196-179 – 375, Myah Brinker 184-202 – 386.

Baker rotation: 205-231-180-160-218 – 994.

EAST 2,689, DUB. SENIOR 2,481

EAST – Alyssa Duckworth 152-201 – 353, Kadence Hyde 146-178 – 324, Stephanie BZurge 205-258 – 464, Jersie Benson 143-140 – 283, Bailee Snapp 167-172 – 339, Malorie Cary 144-171 – 315.

Baker rotation: 180-205-187-139-184 – 895.

Prep boys

CEDAR FALLS 3,247, WAHLERT 2,765

CEDAR FALLS – Mathew Swanson 217-254 – 471, Nate Venem 268-183 – 451, Matthew Edler 205-188 – 393, Logan Stoll 217-192 – 409, Ryan Venem 218-236 – 454.

Baker rotation: 234-190-210-181-254 – 1,069.

EAST 3,022, DUB. SENIOR 2,838.

EAST – Alec Timmerman 209-192 – 401, Chris Little 287-204 – 491, Nick Peterson 188-181 – 369, Logan Balk 247-225 – 472.

Baker rotation: 175, 171, 221, 170-204 – 941.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News