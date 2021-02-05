Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,00th career point

Reagan Wheeler added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Regents (10-9).

Additionally, White had 11 rebounds, and Sidra Wheeler had eight points and six steals.

Kylee Bartz led Tripoli with 20.

Prep boys’

ADAMS PACES REGENTS: Bryce Adams had 16 points as Waterloo Christian roared back from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Tripoli, 41-36.

Tripoli led 20-8 at halftime after holding the Regents scoreless in the second quarter. But Waterloo Christian took control in the third quarter outscoring the Panthers, 14-2, as the Regents out-distanced Tripoli, 33-16 over the final 16 minutes.

Dominic Jones added 11 for Waterloo Christian.

Bowling

TIGERS DOMINATE: Four bowlers rolled 400 or better two-game series as the Cedar Falls boys blasted Dubuque Wahlert, 3,247-2,765, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ bowling meet.

Matthew Swanson posted the high series of 471 with a best game of 254. Nate Venem had a 451 with a 268, Logan Stoll rolled a 409 and Ryan Venem had a 236 on his way to a 454.