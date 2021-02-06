Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,000th career point

DIKE — Waterloo Columbus’ Ali Vesely scored her 1,000th career point Friday in a 56-22 loss to second-ranked Dike-New Hartford.

Vesely, who surpassed Molly Tideback last week to move into second all-time in rebounding in Sailor history, scored her 999th and 1,000th points on a pair of second-half free throws.

Vesely finished with 13 points.

Dike-New Hartford (17-0) dominated the contest from the start and put the game away in the third quarter as it stretched a 33-14 halftime lead to 54-16 after three quarters.

Payton Petersen led the Wolverines with 16 points and Ellary Knock chipped in 12.

In the boys’ game, Dike-New Hartford raced out to a 39-17 halftime lead en route to a 75-33 victory.

Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 10 points.

The Wolverines (15-2) had four players in double figures — AJ Wegener 15, Zak Wauters 14, Landen Sullivan 18 and Brewer Eiklenborg 16.

Prep girls

REGENTS WIN 10th: Faith Trelka and Allison White each scored 18 points as Waterloo Christian beat Tripoli, 75-40, Friday in an Iowa Star Conference game.