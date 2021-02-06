Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,000th career point

DIKE — Waterloo Columbus’ Ali Vesely scored her 1,000th career point Friday in a 56-22 loss to second-ranked Dike-New Hartford.
Vesely, who surpassed Molly Tideback last week to move into second all-time in rebounding in Sailor history, scored her 999th and 1,000th points on a pair of second-half free throws.
Vesely finished with 13 points.
Dike-New Hartford (17-0) dominated the contest from the start and put the game away in the third quarter as it stretched a 33-14 halftime lead to 54-16 after three quarters.
Payton Petersen led the Wolverines with 16 points and Ellary Knock chipped in 12.
In the boys’ game, Dike-New Hartford raced out to a 39-17 halftime lead en route to a 75-33 victory.
Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 10 points.
The Wolverines (15-2) had four players in double figures — AJ Wegener 15, Zak Wauters 14, Landen Sullivan 18 and Brewer Eiklenborg 16.
Prep girls
REGENTS WIN 10th: Faith Trelka and Allison White each scored 18 points as Waterloo Christian beat Tripoli, 75-40, Friday in an Iowa Star Conference game.
Reagan Wheeler added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Regents (10-8).
Additionally, White had 11 rebounds, and Sidra Wheeler had eight points and six steals.
Kylee Bartz led Tripoli with 20.
Prep boys
ADAMS PACES REGENTS: Bryce Adams scored 16 points as Waterloo Christian roared back from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Tripoli, 41-36.
Tripoli led 20-8 at halftime after holding the Regents scoreless in the second quarter. But Waterloo Christian took control in the third quarter outscoring the Panthers, 14-2.
Dominick Jones added 11 points for Waterloo Christian.
Bowling
TIGERS DOMINATE: Four bowlers rolled 400 or better two-game series as the Cedar Falls boys blasted Dubuque Wahlert, 3,247-2,765, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ meet.
Matthew Swanson posted the high series of 471 with a best game of 254. Nate Venem had a 451 with a 268 high game. Logan Stoll rolled a 409 series and Ryan Venem had a 236 game on his way to a 454.
In girls’ action, Anna Frahm tossed a great honor score of 256 as part of a 414 that helped the Tigers to a 2,944-2,447 win over Wahlert.
Katie Waltz rolled a 409 series.
EAST SWEEPS: The Trojan boys and girls each took matches from Dubuque Senior.
Chris Little fired 10 strikes in a row en route to a 287 game and a series of 491 as the boys’ won 3,022 to 2,838.
Logan Balk had games of 247 and 225 for a two-game series of 472.
In girls’ action, Stephanie Burge led the way with a 463 highlighted by a 258 game as the Trojans won 2,689 to 2,481.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 56, COLUMBUS 22
COLUMBUS (9-11) – Olivia Surma 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 2 0-0 5, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 2 0-0 4, Reagan Lindsay 0 0-1 0, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 5 3-3 13, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 0-0 0, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-4 22.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (17-0) – Jadyn Petersen 2 1-2 6, Addy Sohn 0 0-0 0, Camille Landphair 1 0-0 3, Ellary Knock 5 0-0 12, Maryn Bixby 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 1 0-0 3, Paula Gonzalez 3 0-0 6, Payton Petersen 7 2-4 16, Sophia Hoffmann 1 8-10 10, Madelyn Norton 0 0-0 0, Taylor Hoehns 0 0-0 0, Abby Sohn 0 0-0 0, Taya Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-16 56.
Columbus 10 4 2 6 — 22
Dike-New Hartford 20 13 21 3 – 56
3-point goals – Columbus 1 (Christensen). DNH 3 (J. Petersen, Landphair, Kvale). Total fouls – Columbus 10, Dike-New Hartford 8. Fouled out – None.
Boys’ basketball
COLUMBUS (2-17) – Carter Gallagher 10, Ben Trost 2, Eli Morrow 7, Patrick Steele 8, Josh Merrifield 3, Jon Dobson 3.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (15-2) – AJ Wegener 15, Nathan Moore 7, Zak Wauters 14, Jacob Stockdale 2, Landen Sullivan 18, Brewer Eiklenborg 16, Isaac Derrifield 1, Cale Jensen 2.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 41, TRIPOLI 36
TRIPOLI (11-6) – Rowan Carlson 3 0-0 6, Jase Hereid 1 0-2 2, James Davis 0 1-4 1, Connor Piehl 2 2-3 6, Dawson Bergmann 7 2-4 16, Oakley Semelroth 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 6-15 36.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (8-10) – Mason Reister 0 0-2 0, Aaron Swack 1 3-4 5, Carson Rowenhorst 0 0-0 0, Bryce Adams 2 12-14 16, Dominic Jones 4 1-2 11, Drew Wagner 3 3-8 9. Totals 10 19-30 41.
Tripoli 10 10 2 14 — 36
Waterloo Christian 8 0 14 19 – 41
3-point goals – Tripoli (None). WC 2 (Jones 2) Total fouls – Tripoli 24, Waterloo Christian 21. Fouled out – Rowenhorst, Piehl.
Bowling
Prep girls
CEDAR FALLS 2,944, WAHLERT 2,447
CEDAR FALLS – Katie Waltz 204-205 – 409 Amelia Saltzman 203-163 – 366, Anna Frahm 158-256 – 414, Hailey Taylor 196-179 – 375, Myah Brinker 184-202 – 386.
Baker rotation: 205-231-180-160-218 – 994.
EAST 2,689, DUB. SENIOR 2,481
EAST – Alyssa Duckworth 152-201 – 353, Kadence Hyde 146-178 – 324, Stephanie BZurge 205-258 – 464, Jersie Benson 143-140 – 283, Bailee Snapp 167-172 – 339, Malorie Cary 144-171 – 315.
Baker rotation: 180-205-187-139-184 – 895.
Prep boys
CEDAR FALLS 3,247, WAHLERT 2,765
CEDAR FALLS – Mathew Swanson 217-254 – 471, Nate Venem 268-183 – 451, Matthew Edler 205-188 – 393, Logan Stoll 217-192 – 409, Ryan Venem 218-236 – 454.
Baker rotation: 234-190-210-181-254 – 1,069.
EAST 3,022, DUB. SENIOR 2,838.