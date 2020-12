Prep roundup: Columbus goes 2-1 on the mat

BAXTER – Three different wrestlers recorded three falls apiece as Waterloo Columbus went 2-1 Thursday in non-conference wrestling action.

Columbus opened with a 42-29 loss to AGWSR, but closed the meet with wins over Baxter (45-18) and North Tama (41-30).

Gavin Reed at 113 and 120, Sam Hackett at 138 and 145 and Max Magayna at 160 all went 3-0 with three pins. Carson Hartz (170), Mason Knipp (195) and Connor Knudtson (220) also went 3-0 doe the Sailors.

East downs Senior: The Trojans recorded nine falls to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

East got pins from Ethan Krall, Jessie Small, John Sailor, Adrian Doyle, Cadin Herrmann, Matthew Cary, Eli Sallis, Lawrence Taylor III and Kjuan Owens.

AGWSR 42, COLUMBUS 39