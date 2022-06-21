Prep Roundup: Columbus beats Hudson, improves to 16-9

HUDSON -- The Columbus Catholic softball team sunk the Hudson Pirates, 8-1, Monday.

The Sailors scored all eight of their runs before Hudson managed one run in the bottom of the seventh before Columbus retired the Pirates.

Junior catcher Katie Ruden put together a lights out performance at the plate with three hits in three at-bats including two doubles.

Third basewoman, junior Nyasija Simmons led Columbus with three RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting and one home run.

Pitcher Haile Frost continued her season-long dominance in the circle. The junior pitched 7.0 innings, recorded eight strike outs and allowed one run on eight hits.

With the win, the Sailors improved to 16-9 on the season while Hudson fell to 13-14.

Baseball

Columbus sweeps Pirates in doubleheader: The Sailors defeated the Hudson, 7-3 and 15-2, in a doubleheader, Monday.

During the first game, a 7-3 victory, sophomore first baseman Nick Merrifield led the Sailors with three RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting with a triple and home run.

Merrifield also pitched all seven innings, recorded five strike outs and allowed three unearned runs on five hits.

Senior shortstop Carter Gallagher added a two-run home run in the contest.

In the second game, sophomore center fielder Thomas Steele, who hit a triple in the first game, drove in four runs on 3-for-4 hitting with one home run.

The Sailors closed out the Pirates in five innings, winning 15-2 as freshman Aiden Hosch pitched all five innings and allowed two run on seven hits.

Winners of four straight, Columbus sits at 16-6 on the season following the doubleheader with a road matchup against (15-11) Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

