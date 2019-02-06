Try 1 month for 99¢
JESUP — Emily Treptow had 17 points, while Brittany Lingenfelter had 11 points and six rebounds to lead Jesup past Waterloo Columbus, 46-28, Wednesday.

The Sailors led the J-Hawks, 12-10 after one quarter, before Jesup took the lead for good in the second quarter and led at halftime, 20-17.

The J-Hawk held Columbus to just 11 second-half points.

Ali Vesley led Columbus with 10.

COLUMBUS (2-18) — Emily Surma 1 0-0 2, Reagan Lindsay 4 1-3 9, Maliayah Little 1 0-0 3, Sydney Schultz 2 0-1 4, Ali Vesley 4 2-4 10. Totals 12 3-8 28.

JESUP (14-7) — Payton McHone 3 0-0 6, Emily Treptow 4 8-8 17, Amanda Treptow 1 2-2 4, Allison Flaharty 0 0-2 0, Brittany Lingenfelter 4 0-1 11, Jaima Tonne 3 2-2 8. Totals 15 12-15 46.

Columbus 12 5 5 6 — 28

Jesup 10 10 15 11 — 48

3-point goals — Columbus 1 (Little). Jesup 4 (E. Treptow, Lingenfelter 3) Total fouls — Columbus 11, Jesup 12. Fouled out — None.

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

