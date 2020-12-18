 Skip to main content
Prep girls' basketball: No. 14 Jesup betters Columbus
Prep girls' basketball: No. 14 Jesup betters Columbus

WATERLOO -- Laney Pilcher scored 19 points and Amanda Treptow 12 as 14th-ranked Jesup kept Columbus at bay en route to a 52-37 victory Friday at Oppold Gymnasium. 

Jaycie Lange added 10 for the J-Hawks (7-1). 

Eva Christensen led the Sailors (4-2) with 11. 

"We were in foul trouble all night," Columbus coach Cory O'Brien said. "Are girls battled all the way to the end we just could never get over the hump."

Columbus had three players foul out

Jesup 52, Columbus 37

JESUP (7-1, 5-1) – Natalie O’Connor 3 0-0 6, Laney Pilcher 7 5-8 19, Alexis Larson 1 0-0 2, Amanda Treptow 5 1-4 12, Kylee Winter 0 1-2 1, Jaycie Lange 3 4-4 10, Sayler Youngblut 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-18 52.

COLUMBUS (4-2, 4-2) – Eva Christensen 3 2-2 11, Faith Freshwater 0 2-2 2, Morgan Bradley 2 2-3 6, Reagan Lindsay 0 3-4 3, Maddie Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesley 3 0-0 6, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 1 6-6 9, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 15-17 37.

Jesup;10;16;15;11  -- 52

Columbus;6;9;11;11  --  37

3-point goals – Jesup 1 (Treptow). Columbus 4 (Butler, Christensen 3). Total fouls – Jesup 18, Columbus 20. Fouled out – Lindsay, Vesley, Knipp.

