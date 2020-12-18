Prep girls' basketball: No. 14 Jesup betters Columbus

WATERLOO -- Laney Pilcher scored 19 points and Amanda Treptow 12 as 14th-ranked Jesup kept Columbus at bay en route to a 52-37 victory Friday at Oppold Gymnasium.
Jaycie Lange added 10 for the J-Hawks (7-1).
Eva Christensen led the Sailors (4-2) with 11.
"We were in foul trouble all night," Columbus coach Cory O'Brien said. "Are girls battled all the way to the end we just could never get over the hump."
Columbus had three players foul out
