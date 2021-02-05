 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,00th career point
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,00th career point

Ali Vesely 2020

Vesely

 Courtesy Photo

DIKE -- Waterloo Columbus' Ali Vesely scored her 1,000th career point Friday in a 56-22 loss to second-ranked Dike-New Hartford.

Vesely, who surpassed Molly Tidebeck last week to go into second all-time in rebound in Sailor history, scored her 999th and 1,000th points on a pair of second-half free throws. 

Vesely finished with 13 points. 

DNH (17-0 overall, 15-0 North Iowa Cedar League) dominated the contest from the start and put the game away in the third quarter as it stretched a 33-14 halftime lead to 54-16 after three. 

Payton Petersen led the Wolverines with 16 and Ellary Knock chipped in 12. 

DNH will look to compete a perfect NICL season when it plays at Union Saturday at 1 p.m.

In the boys' game, Dike-New Hartford raced out to a 39-17 halftime lead en route to a 75-33 victory. 

Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 10 points. 

The Wolverines (15-2) had four players in double figures -- AJ Wegener 15, Zak Wauters 14, Landen Sullivan 18 and Brewer Eiklenborg 16. 

Bowling

TIGERS DOMINATE: Four bowlers rolled 400 or better two-game series as the Cedar Falls boys blasted Dubuque Wahlert, 3,247-2,765, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ bowling meet.

Matthew Swanson posted the high series of 471 with a best game of 254. Nate Venem had a 451 with a 268, Logan Stoll rolled a 409 and Ryan Venem had a 236 on his way to a 454.

In girls’ action, Anna Frahm tossed a great honor score of 256 as part of a 414 that helped the Tigers to a 2,944-2,447 win over Wahlert.

Katie Waltz rolled a 409 series.

EAST SWEEPS: The Trojan boys and girls each took matches from Dubuque Senior.

Chris Little fired 10 strikes in a row en route to a 287 and a series of 491 as the boys’ won 3,022 to 2,838.

Logan Balk had games of 247 and 225 for a two-game series of 472.

In girls’ action, Stephanie Burge led the way with a 463 highlighted by a 258 game as the Trojans won 2,689 to 2,481.



Summaries

Girls

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 56, COLUMBUS 22

COLUMBUS (9-11) – Olivia Surma 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 2 0-0 5, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 2 0-0 4, Reagan Lindsay 0 0-1 0, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 5 3-3 13, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 0-0 0, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-4 22.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (17-0) – Jadyn Petersen 2 1-2 6, Addy Sohn 0 0-0 0, Camille Landphair 1 0-0 3, Ellary Knock 5 0-0 12, Maryn Bixby 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 1 0-0 3, Paula Gonzalez 3 0-0 6, Payton Petersen 7 2-4 16, Sophia Hoffmann 1 8-10 10, Madelyn Norton 0 0-0 0, Taylor Hoehns 0 0-0 0, Abby Sohn 0 0-0 0, Taya Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-16 56.

Columbus;10;4;2;6 -- 22

Dike-New Hartford;20;13;21;3 – 56

3-point goals – Columbus 1 (Christensen). DNH 3  (J. Petersen, Landphair, Kvale). Total fouls – Columbus 10, Dike-New Hartford 8. Fouled out – None.

Boys

COLUMBUS (2-17) –  Carter Gallagher 10, Ben Trost 2, Eli Morrow 7, Patrick Steele 8, Josh Merrifield 3, Jon Dobson 3.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (15-2) – AJ Wegener 15, Nathan Moore 7, Zak Wauters 14, Jacob Stockdale 2, Landen Sullivan 18, Brewer Eiklenborg 16, Isaac Derrifield 1, Cale Jensen 2.

Bowling

Prep girls

CEDAR FALLS 2,944, WAHLERT 2,447

CEDAR FALLS – Katie Waltz 204-205 – 409 Amelia Saltzman 203-163 – 366, Anna Frahm 158-256 – 414, Hailey Taylor 196-179 – 375, Myah Brinker 184-202 – 386.

Baker rotation: 205-231-180-160-218 – 994.

EAST 2,689, DUB. SENIOR 2,481

EAST – Alyssa Duckworth 152-201 – 353, Kadence Hyde 146-178 – 324, Stephanie BZurge 205-258 – 464, Jersie Benson 143-140 – 283, Bailee Snapp 167-172 – 339, Malorie Cary 144-171 – 315.

Baker rotation: 180-205-187-139-184 – 895.

Prep boys

CEDAR FALLS 3,247, WAHLERT 2,765

CEDAR FALLS – Mathew Swanson 217-254 – 471, Nate Venem 268-183 – 451, Matthew Edler 205-188 – 393, Logan Stoll 217-192 – 409, Ryan Venem 218-236 – 454.

Baker rotation: 234-190-210-181-254 – 1,069.

EAST 3,022, DUB. SENIOR 2,838.

EAST – Alec Timmerman 209-192 – 401, Chris Little 287-204 – 491, Nick Peterson 188-181 – 369, Logan Balk 247-225 – 472.

Baker rotation: 175, 171, 221, 170-204 – 941.

