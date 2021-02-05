Prep roundup: Columbus' Vesely scores 1,00th career point

DIKE -- Waterloo Columbus' Ali Vesely scored her 1,000th career point Friday in a 56-22 loss to second-ranked Dike-New Hartford.

Vesely, who surpassed Molly Tidebeck last week to go into second all-time in rebound in Sailor history, scored her 999th and 1,000th points on a pair of second-half free throws.

Vesely finished with 13 points.

DNH (17-0 overall, 15-0 North Iowa Cedar League) dominated the contest from the start and put the game away in the third quarter as it stretched a 33-14 halftime lead to 54-16 after three.

Payton Petersen led the Wolverines with 16 and Ellary Knock chipped in 12.

DNH will look to compete a perfect NICL season when it plays at Union Saturday at 1 p.m.

In the boys' game, Dike-New Hartford raced out to a 39-17 halftime lead en route to a 75-33 victory.

Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 10 points.

The Wolverines (15-2) had four players in double figures -- AJ Wegener 15, Zak Wauters 14, Landen Sullivan 18 and Brewer Eiklenborg 16.

