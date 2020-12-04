 Skip to main content
Prep girls' basketball: Columbus knocks off No. 8 Denver
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Prep girls' basketball: Columbus knocks off No. 8 Denver

DENVER – Ali Vesley made both ends of a one-and-one with 1.7 seconds left as Waterloo Columbus upset eighth-ranked Denver, 42-40, Friday in a North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball game.

With point guard Reagan Lindsay fouled out, Denver erased a nine-point Sailor fourth quarter lead to tie the game at 40-all.

Vesely received the in-bounds pass after the tying bucket and was driving when fouled at mid-court.

“We really struggled after Reagan fouled out against their pressure,” Columbus coach Corey O’Brien said. “But we had a resilient team and we played well together. The girls really wanted this one and fought like it and played like it.”

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Columbus 42, Denver 40

COLUMBUS (42) – Eva Christensen 1 0-0 3, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 2 5-6 9, Reagan Lindsay 1 1-2 4, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 7 7-8 21, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 2 0-0 5, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-21

DENVER (40) – Tessa Joerger 2 2-2 6, Allison Bonnette 2 0-0 5, Sammi Gehrke 0 2-2 2, Elaina Hildebrandt 0 0-0 0, Emma Hennessy 2 0-1 5,  Avery Forde 1 0-0 3, Grace Hennessy 2 4-4 10, Reese Johnson 3 2-3 9, Rachel Hennessy 0 0-0  0.

Columbus;10;4;12;16 – 42

Denver;10;10;4;16 --  40

3-point goals – Columbus 3 (Christensen, Lindsay, Butler). Denver 6 (Bonnette, E. Hennessy, Forde, G. Hennessy 2, Johnson 2). Total fouls – Columbus 17, Denver 15. Fouled out – Lindsay.

