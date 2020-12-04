Prep girls' basketball: Columbus knocks off No. 8 Denver

DENVER – Ali Vesley made both ends of a one-and-one with 1.7 seconds left as Waterloo Columbus upset eighth-ranked Denver, 42-40, Friday in a North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball game.
With point guard Reagan Lindsay fouled out, Denver erased a nine-point Sailor fourth quarter lead to tie the game at 40-all.
Vesely received the in-bounds pass after the tying bucket and was driving when fouled at mid-court.
“We really struggled after Reagan fouled out against their pressure,” Columbus coach Corey O’Brien said. “But we had a resilient team and we played well together. The girls really wanted this one and fought like it and played like it.”
