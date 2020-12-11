Prep girls' basketball: Columbus improves to 4-0

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus improved to 4-0 as Ali Vesely had 17 points and Morgan Bradley 16 in a 61-33 North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball win over Wapsie Valley Friday.
Bradley, a freshman, had 14 first-half points, as the Sailors jumped out to a 20-2 lead after one quarter.
“We pushed the pace and had a good defensive first quarter,” Columbus head coach Cory O’Brien said.
The Sailors play Hudson Monday.
COLUMBUS 61, WAPSIE VALLEY 33
WAPSIE VALLEY (1-4) – Hailey Eitzenhefer 0 0-3 0, Courtney Schmitz 1 0-4 2, Kate Risse 3 2-2 9, Reagan Barnes 3 1-2 7, Sydney Matthias 0 0-0 0, Macy Ott 0 0-0 0, Mary Bodensteiner 2 5-7 9, Becca Platte 0 0-0 0, Anna Curley 0 0-0 0, Amy Meyers 1 0-0 2, Kaliya Lampe 1 2-4 4. Isabel LaRue 0 0-0 0, Liza Riordan 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-22 33.
COLUMBUS (4-0) – Oliva Surma 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 3 0-0 8, Faith Freshwater 1 0-0 2, Becca DuFour 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 7 2-3 16, Reagan Lindsay 3 2-2 8, Abbi Weber 0 0-0 0, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 5 7-11 17, Ella Clasen 1 0-0 2, Natalie Steele 0 0-0 0, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 1 3-6 6, Molly Fereday 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 14-24 61.
Wapsie Valley;2;10;8;13 -- 33
Columbus;20;16;16;9 -- 61
3-point goals – Wapsie Valley Wapsie Valley 17, Columbus 20. Fouled out – Matthias, Vesely.
