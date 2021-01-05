Prep girls' basketball: Aplington-Parkersburg holds off Columbus rally

PARKERSBURG -- Aplington-Parkersburg made life tough all over the court as the Falcons clipped Waterloo Columbus, 45-39, in North Iowa Cedar League girls' basketball action Tuesday.

A-P (6-3) used a big second quarter to take a 26-16 halftime lead and held off a late Sailor rally to win.

Kasidy Mohwinkle had 11 to lead the Falcons, while Eva Christensen had 12 to lead Columbus. The Sailors also got 10 each from Morgan Bradley and Ali Vesely.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 45, COLUMBUS 39

COLUMBUS (4-5) – Eva Christensen 4 0-0 12, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 5 0-4 10, Reagan Lindsay 3 0-0 7, Maddie Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesley 2 6-10 10, Chole Butler 0 0-0 0, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-14 39.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (6-3) – Lily Hovenga 1 0-0 2, Sommer Stotler 2 0-1 6, Ellen Waller 1 0-1 2, Emalee Price 1 0-0 2, Seyann Luhring 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Cuvelier 3 0-0 8, Kasidy Mohwinkle 4 3-4 11, Jada Oldenburger 4 0-0 8, Ellie Etjen 2 2-5 6. Totals 18 5-11 45.

Columbus;7;9;10;13 -- 39

Aplington-Parkersburg;8;18;11;8 -- 45

3-point goals -- Columbus 5 (Christensen 4, Lindsay). AP 4 (Stotler 2, Cuvelier 2). Total fouls – Columbus 14. Aplington-Parkersburg 12. Fouled out – None.

