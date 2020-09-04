Prep football: Sailors drop heart-breaker to Vinton-Shellsburg, 7-6

VINTON — Vinton-Shellsburg’s pristine field turf looked ready for a track meet, but neither the Vikings nor the Sailors could find their footing Friday night.
Fresh off strong offensive performances, the Vikings got a key PAT from third-string kicker Benett Rickels in the second quarter, and it proved to be the difference in a 7-6 victory over visiting Waterloo Columbus.
The Sailors were coming off a 30-14 season-opening win over Hudson in which they rushed for 325 yards. Meanwhile, the Vikings had put up 405 yards of offense in a loss to Benton Community.
But their week 2 matchup turned into a slugfest, and Columbus may have delivered the biggest blows to itself. The Sailors killed two promising drives in the second half when they lost fumbles just 17 and 23 yards from paydirt. In addition, a 24-yard field goal attempt sailed just left early in the fourth quarter.
The biggest setback, though, came in the second quarter. The Sailors had just marched 71 yards in nine plays to take a 6-0 lead on Josh Heine’s 4-yard run. However, a personal foul set up a 35-yard PAT, which came up short.
“You miss two kicks and fumble twice like that, you aren’t going to win any games doing stuff like that,” said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit. “Good teams don’t do that. I’m not saying we’re not a good team, but we’ve got a lot of work we need to do. You give up seven points, you really should win.”
“There were a lot of plays you look back on,” said Vinton-Shellsburg coach Jim Womochil. “I’m sure Waterloo is kicking themselves a little bit.”
Following the missed PAT by Columbus, Vinton-Shellsburg responded with a long drive of its own, covering 65 yards for the go-ahead score. Along the way, the Vikings converted two key fourth downs – a direct snap on a fourth-and-2 and quarterback Brooks Erickson’s 16-run scamper for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1.
Columbus slipped to 1-1 on the season despite besting the Vikings in first downs (15-8) and total yardage (200-132). However, nine penalties for 98 yards often dug too deep of a hole.
The Sailors still had an opportunity to snatch victory in the closing minutes, after their defense forced a turnover on downs by a matter of inches. However, the Vikings got enough pressure on Columbus quarterback Carter Gallagher to quickly end the drive and preserve the win.
“It’s just frustrating because we had ample opportunities to punch it in there, and we just didn’t get the job done tonight,” Schmit said.
“We made plays when we had to,” Womochil said. “We’re getting over the hump. We’ve got a pretty good football team, some good football players. Now, it’s about ironing some things out and getting sharper.”
