Prep football: Sailors drop heart-breaker to Vinton-Shellsburg, 7-6

VINTON — Vinton-Shellsburg’s pristine field turf looked ready for a track meet, but neither the Vikings nor the Sailors could find their footing Friday night.

Fresh off strong offensive performances, the Vikings got a key PAT from third-string kicker Benett Rickels in the second quarter, and it proved to be the difference in a 7-6 victory over visiting Waterloo Columbus.

The Sailors were coming off a 30-14 season-opening win over Hudson in which they rushed for 325 yards. Meanwhile, the Vikings had put up 405 yards of offense in a loss to Benton Community.

But their week 2 matchup turned into a slugfest, and Columbus may have delivered the biggest blows to itself. The Sailors killed two promising drives in the second half when they lost fumbles just 17 and 23 yards from paydirt. In addition, a 24-yard field goal attempt sailed just left early in the fourth quarter.

The biggest setback, though, came in the second quarter. The Sailors had just marched 71 yards in nine plays to take a 6-0 lead on Josh Heine’s 4-yard run. However, a personal foul set up a 35-yard PAT, which came up short.