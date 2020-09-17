Prep football preview: Waterloo Columbus (2-1) at Central Springs (2-1)

Waterloo Columbus (2-1) at
Central Springs (2-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Nora Springs
- Last week: Columbus beat Osage, 34-7, while Central Springs slipped past Jesup, 19-14.
- Last meeting: The last time the Sailors and Panthers met was in 2013, a 41-28 Columbus victory.
- Game notes: It is Central Springs’ homecoming game and the Panthers are looking for their best start to a season since it opened 3-1 in 2017. Senior quarterback Tyler Marino leads Central Springs as he has passed for 408 yards and four scores. Zak Molstad is his favorite target with eight receptions for 196 yards and four scores. Senior running back-linebacker Anthony Holding leads the team in rushing and tackles. Both the Panthers and Sailors have forced eight total turnovers. … Columbus’ offense got back into gear last week. Carter Gallagher has passed for 363 yards and rushed for another 149. Josh Heine leads the Sailors in rushing with 166 and Caden Hartz has a team-best 201 receiving yards.
Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:
On his team's response to a loss in week 2, "I commended them on how they responded. All week we talked about flushing it and moving on. They did a great job of that and put together a dominating performance. Anytime you rush for 300 yards and create four turnovers you are going to win 10 out of 10."
On Central Springs, "We have to come ready to play. Any more it is not so much who we play, but how we prepare."
