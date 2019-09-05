Waterloo Columbus (1-0) at
No. 10 Hudson (0-1)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Hudson
- Last week: Columbus opened with an impressive 35-6 win over Iowa Falls-Alden. Hudson was upset by Jesup, 7-5.
- Last meeting: Hudson won in Waterloo last fall, 14-0.
- Game notes: The Sailors showed a balanced attack with Carter Gallagher throwing for three touchdowns, all to 6-foot-4, 215-pound end Ben Sinnott. Sinnott finished the game with six catches for 69 yards and the three scores, and he also rushed for 33 yards on two carries, and returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. Running back Ray Seidel rushed for 129 yards and a score, additionally. Columbus' defense held IF-A to less than 200 yards offense and the Cadets were scoreless until scoring in the fourth quarter. ... Hudson struggled without all-state running back/linebacker Ethan Fulcher in a loss to Hudson. The Pirates committed three turnovers and managed to rush for just 72 yards in the loss after rushing for an average of nearly 300 yards a game during its run to the Class A state title last fall.
- Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On Hudson, "They've lost two games in the last two plus seasons, so their kids are tough. The culture they have instilled ... they are not a team you want to catch after a loss that maybe wasn't supposed to happen. They are going to be ready to go and we have to have our kids ready to go."
- On his team, "We have to start fast like we did last Friday against Iowa Falls-Alden. We have to be productive from the start. And, we've been telling guys we have to focus on what we can control."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.