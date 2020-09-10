Prep football preview: Columbus Catholic (1-1) at Osage (0-1)

Columbus Catholic (1-1)
at Osage (0-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Osage
- Last week: Columbus lost 7-6 to Vinton-Shellsburg. Osage was idle.
- Last meeting: Osage won 49-27 in 2013.
- Game notes: This game was in jeopardy last week after the Green Devils were forced to cancel their game with Clear Lake after a player tested positive for Covid-19. But the school was cleared to play. … Osage returns two key players – quarterback Colin Muller and Division I wrestling recruit Spencer Mooberry. Mooberry is the team’s leading rusher, while Muller is coming off a season where he threw for 2,123 yards and 24 touchdowns for a playoff qualifier. … The Sailors will look to get back on track after a surprising one-point loss last week. Quarterback Carter Gallagher has passed for 304 yards and two scores and he leads the team in rushing with 110 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
