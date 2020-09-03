Prep football preview: Columbus Catholic (1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1)

Columbus Catholic (1-0) at
Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m,.
- Where: Vinton
- Last week: Columbus beat Hudson, 29-0, while Vinton-Shellsburg dropped a 28-21 game to Benton Community.
- Last meeting: The Sailors rushed for 325 yards in a 30-14 win last fall at T.J. McLaughlin Stadium.
- Game notes: Columbus put together a solid performance in its opener one year removed from graduating a talented and deep senior class. The Sailors were strong defensively and showed an explosive offense as Carter Gallagher threw for 221 yards, including touchdown passes of 40 and 35 yards, one to Caden Hartz and one to Alex Feldmann. Feldmann also had two of the Sailors’ three interceptions in the game. Vinton-Shellsburg lost last week despite out-gaining Benton Community, 405 to 262. Quarterback Brooks Erickson passed for 179 yards and rushed for 119 yards and a score. Maximo Vasquez rushed for 112 yards and a score on 12 carries, while CJ Rickels caught five passes for 118 yards.
- Quoting Columbus head coach Brad Schmit:
On his team, "We have a number of spots we talked about and looked over and feel that are areas we need improvement. Our offensive line was definitely an area we felt good about coming in, but we think they can play much better."
On Vinton-Shellsburg, "They have got quite a few guys back who have played a lot of snaps for them. They drove right down and scored last week on their first possession and then gave up a kickoff return for touchdown. The quarterback is a good athlete and they have a number of guys they can go too. They are a pretty balanced team."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
