Prep football preview: Columbus Catholic (0-0) at Dike-New Hartford (0-0)

Columbus (0-0) at

Dike-New Hartford (0-0)

When : Friday, 7 p.m.

: Dike Last meeting : DNH rallied from a 14-0 deficit to win 35-21 last season in Waterloo.

: DNH rallied from a 14-0 deficit to win 35-21 last season in Waterloo. What to Watch : Both teams will be starting new quarterbacks Friday. For Columbus it will be Carter Lockert and the Wolverines will turn to 6-foot-5, 220-pound Benton Bixby. Both quarterbacks will have excellent athletes surrounding them. Columbus will utilize all-stater Caleb Holthaus in a variety of ways, while DNH duo Jerek Hall and Micah Walston combined for 2,247 rushing yards and 29 scores in 2021.

On his team, “We are ready to go. Every team gets this way at the end of camp, you get tired of going against yourself and it is time to compete against somebody else. We are there. I feel good about where we are at. We are in a great place. I’m happy of where we are at on both sides of the ball. We will see where I am at Saturday morning and if I’m still happy.”

On the game, “It is going to be a heck of a battle. It will be comparable to last year’s game. It was close until we got a leg up in the fourth quarter.”

Quoting Columbus Catholic Brad Schmit:

On last year’s game, “If you go back and watch the film of last year’s game, we came out really hot and had them on their heels….but they kind of figured out what they needed to do and at halftime although we were up by a score you could see they were getting stronger as the game went on.”

On DNH, “We’re excited to have the opportunity to play one of the best. It is going to be a great measuring stick to see where we are at. The key to playing a team like Dike-New Hartford is you have to minimize your mistakes both mentally and physically. The margin for error in this game is really slim. We have to be confident in ourselves, not be worried about what they are running or whom they have back, but to execute to the best of our ability.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson