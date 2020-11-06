Prep football playoffs: No. 10 Columbus falls short against No. 3 Sigourney-Keota

The Sailors stayed in the game despite Sigourney-Keota’s running attack accounting for 399 yards. The Cobras had no passing yards with all three of their attempts in the air landing incomplete.

“You have to credit Sigourney-Keota,” Schmit said. “That’s a tough prep and it’s difficult to simulate that offense in practice. Sieren and Duwa are great backs and they were tough to stop. They blocked very well up front and did a great job.”

Sieren rushed for 186 yards on 37 tough carries. Teammate Brady Duwa ran for 134 yards and two scores on just eight carries.

“Columbus has a great team and they really battled us tough,” Sigourney-Keota coach Jared Jensen said. “They’re definitely the best team we’ve played all year. They had a lot of big playmakers and we were fortunate to come out on top. It was a great high school football game.”

Feldmann’s superb performance came on a night where he continued to battle back from adversity. He was down on the field after being banged up on the second-half kickoff and later was being treated for leg cramps on the sideline.

He finished with four touchdowns in his final prep game.