Prep football playoffs: No. 10 Columbus falls short against No. 3 Sigourney-Keota

SIGOURNEY – The Waterloo Columbus football team didn’t care about the two-hour bus ride.
Or the fact that they were an underdog playing in a tough environment on the road.
The No. 10 Sailors came to win and they came within an eyelash of landing a UNI-Dome berth before suffering a heartbreaking setback.
Third-ranked Sigourney-Keota held off a furious Columbus rally in a 35-32 state quarterfinal playoff victory Friday night at Cobra Field.
“Our kids gave a great effort and never stopped fighting,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “We just came up a few plays short unfortunately. It was a heck of game between two very good teams. I can’t fault the effort of our team – the kids really battled.”
The Cobras (10-0), a perennial power in Iowa, advanced to the Class 1A football semifinals next Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
Columbus gave a strong effort for the full 48 minutes in finishing a successful season 8-2.
The Sailors trailed 21-19 at the half before Sigourney-Keota’s powerful single-wing rushing attack took control.
The Cobras marched 50 yards, all on the ground, to take a 28-19 late in the third quarter.
Columbus, limited to just six offensive plays on its first two drives of the second half, struck for a pair of explosive passing plays while staging a comeback.
Junior quarterback Carter Gallagher connected with senior standout Alex Feldmann on an 87-yard scoring pass. That cut Sigourney-Keota’s lead to 28-25 with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left.
The Cobras then responded with a clutch, clock-consuming drive, marching 63 yards while converting twice on third down. Sam Sieren’s third TD run gave Sigourney-Keota a 35-25 lead with 1:10 left.
Columbus countered on its next play from scrimmage. Gallagher connected with Feldmann on a superb hook-and-ladder that covered 58 yards. The duo then hooked up on the following play for a 3-yard TD that brought the Sailors within 35-32 with 48.3 seconds left.
Columbus tried an onside kick, but the ball bounced out of bounds and the Cobras were able to ice the win.
The Sailors came out strong, taking the opening kickoff and driving 80 yards. Feldmann capped the methodical, five-plus minute drive with a 4-yard scoring run.
The game was back-and-forth after that. Gallagher scored on a 2-yard run to give his team a 13-7 lead late in the first quarter.
The Cobras countered with a pair of scores before Feldmann broke free on an 18-yard run to bring his team within 21-19 late in the second quarter.
Columbus missed an extra point kick after its first score and misfired on a two-point conversion late in the first half.
The Sailors stayed in the game despite Sigourney-Keota’s running attack accounting for 399 yards. The Cobras had no passing yards with all three of their attempts in the air landing incomplete.
“You have to credit Sigourney-Keota,” Schmit said. “That’s a tough prep and it’s difficult to simulate that offense in practice. Sieren and Duwa are great backs and they were tough to stop. They blocked very well up front and did a great job.”
Sieren rushed for 186 yards on 37 tough carries. Teammate Brady Duwa ran for 134 yards and two scores on just eight carries.
“Columbus has a great team and they really battled us tough,” Sigourney-Keota coach Jared Jensen said. “They’re definitely the best team we’ve played all year. They had a lot of big playmakers and we were fortunate to come out on top. It was a great high school football game.”
Feldmann’s superb performance came on a night where he continued to battle back from adversity. He was down on the field after being banged up on the second-half kickoff and later was being treated for leg cramps on the sideline.
He finished with four touchdowns in his final prep game.
“This is the best team I’ve ever played with,” Feldmann said with tears streaming down his face as he clutched his team’s state playoff trophy. “We gave it everything we had. We had a great season and nobody expected us to be here. We obviously didn’t get where we wanted to, but we still have a lot to feel good about.”
Schmit’s program continues to make strides and took another big step with a superb season this fall.
“We obviously didn’t end where we wanted to,” Schmit said. “But our seniors, you really have to credit them. They were a tough group who had a lot of fight. We will have a lot coming back next year and you always learn more from losing than you do from winning. While this doesn’t feel good right now, I’m proud of the kids and proud of this coaching staff for the efforts they put forward. We can definitely build on this. We have this going in the right direction.”
