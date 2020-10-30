Prep football playoffs: Columbus takes down Mediapolis, advance to quarterfinals

WATERLOO -- Playoff football can expose a lot of weaknesses.

It can also showcase a lot of strengths, as it did Friday night when Columbus Catholic made plays on offense, defense and special teams to topple Mediapolis 32-20 in the Class 1A high school postseason.

The Sailors, now 8-1 with seven straight wins, needed all of those contributions to advance to a quarterfinal matchup at Sigourney-Keota next Friday.

"It feels good," said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit. "It feels real good. I don't think Columbus has made the round of eight since my year (as a player) in '04, so that's an accomplishment in itself, but at the same time this group's not satisfied and we need to get back to work tomorrow."

Offensively, Columbus ran for 162 yards on just 27 attempts with six carries for 10 or more yards. Quarterback Carter Gallagher broke four of those big gainers on his way to 90 yards on 10 carries while also completing 6 of 10 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns -- two of them to Caden Hartz. The Sailors also played turnover-free football.

"A couple of those balls he threw ... there's no pass defense for a perfect pass," said Schmit. "He had a couple of those. He got us going and then the run game picked up. You've got to credit the big boys up front."