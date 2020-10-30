Prep football playoffs: Columbus takes down Mediapolis, advance to quarterfinals

WATERLOO -- Playoff football can expose a lot of weaknesses.
It can also showcase a lot of strengths, as it did Friday night when Columbus Catholic made plays on offense, defense and special teams to topple Mediapolis 32-20 in the Class 1A high school postseason.
The Sailors, now 8-1 with seven straight wins, needed all of those contributions to advance to a quarterfinal matchup at Sigourney-Keota next Friday.
"It feels good," said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit. "It feels real good. I don't think Columbus has made the round of eight since my year (as a player) in '04, so that's an accomplishment in itself, but at the same time this group's not satisfied and we need to get back to work tomorrow."
Offensively, Columbus ran for 162 yards on just 27 attempts with six carries for 10 or more yards. Quarterback Carter Gallagher broke four of those big gainers on his way to 90 yards on 10 carries while also completing 6 of 10 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns -- two of them to Caden Hartz. The Sailors also played turnover-free football.
"A couple of those balls he threw ... there's no pass defense for a perfect pass," said Schmit. "He had a couple of those. He got us going and then the run game picked up. You've got to credit the big boys up front."
Defensively, Columbus was up against an unusual double-shotgun Mediapolis attack that averaged 33.4 points through its first nine games and outscored its first two playoff foes by a 74-19 margin. The Sailors held the Bulldogs' ground game to 108 yards on 42 carries and weathered a 22 of 30 passing performance for 208 yards by Mediapolis quarterback Regan Thornburg. The Bulldogs were 10-for-15 on third-down conversions and 2-for-3 on fourth down, but Columbus came up with two key turnovers and a fourth-down stop late in the game.
"You've got to give our defensive staff and the kids credit, and the scout guys that ran it during the week," said Schmit. "Our defense was prepared. It was kind of a bend but don't break type of deal. We weren't great on third down, but we were just good enough.
"I told a couple of the seniors pregame, 'Hey, you guys have to play like it's your last game.' You look at guys like (Alex) Buser and (Joe) Dunlay and (Alex) Feldmann and (Andy) Nunez and (Ethan) Menteer and David Randall ... guys who just played their tails off."
When it came to special teams, the Sailors were outstanding. Feldmann set up his team's first touchdown with a 46-yard kickoff return, ran down a sky kick that found a hole in the Mediapolis return unit that Columbus turned into another score, then provided a timely TD in the third quarter with an explosive, 90-yard return after the Bulldogs had pulled within six points at 26-20.
Feldmann finished his night with 159 yards on three kickoff returns.
"They were getting a lot of blocks and I just hit the holes and took off," said Feldmann. "We just trust our guys to get blocks and they did, and that's what happens when they do.
"You've got to be a complete football team. Otherwise teams will exploit it. I think we're just a complete team."
Schmit said he asked his special teams to make a difference Friday.
"We challenged those guys during the week because we were bad last week on special teams," he explained.
A young Mediapolis team that started six sophomores struck first with a nine-play, 64-yard drive that featured third-and-seven and third-and-six conversions.
Columbus then reeled off 20 straight points. First, Gallagher lofted a pretty pass that Hartz ran down near the pylon for a 15-yard touchdown. After a Bulldogs punt, Josh Heine turned a screen pass into a 24-yard scoring play to make it 13-6. Then, one play after the pooched kickoff recovery by Feldmann, Hartz fought through contact to grab a 34-yard Gallagher pass that made it 20-6 with 4:08 left before halftime.
Mediapolis answered with a 30-yard TD strike from Thornburg to Anthony Isley to make it a 20-13 game at halftime, but on the second play of the second half, freshman Max Magayna recovered an Isley fumble that Columbus turned into a 26-13 lead on Gallagher's one-yard scoring run.
The Bulldogs responded again with an 11-play, 74-yard TD drive with 4:36 showing on the third-quarter clock, only to see Feldmann explode on the ensuing kickoff for his 90-yarder that set the final score. Mediapolis marched to the Sailors' 19-yard line before Hartz came up with a big pick for Columbus (the Sailors' 18th of the season), and the Bulldogs threatened one last time when they put together an 18-play drive beginning from their own 6-yard line. They converted a fourth-and-11 and a fourth-and-one along the way, but couldn't overcome a fourth-and-eight from the Sailors' 17-yard line with 3:16 remaining.
"It feels good," said Feldmann. "I'm going to enjoy, but we'll get back after it tomorrow."
"It was just a total team effort tonight," said Schmit. "We put four quarters together. It feels good."
