No. 6 Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at
Williamsburg (6-3)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Williamsburg
- Head coaches: Columbus, Brad Schmit (6th season). Williamsburg, Curt Ritchie (27th season).
- Postseason history: The Sailors are in it for the 12th time and first since 2010. Columbus has won three state titles (1976, 1986 and 2004). It was also runner-up in 1984. The Raiders are making their 20th trip and 12th consecutive to the playoffs with two state runner-up finishes -- 2002 and 2017.
- Quick slants: After missing the playoffs last year despite a 7-2 record, the Sailors roared into the 2A field on the shoulders of senior running back Ray Seidel, who has rushed for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns on 143 carries. Carter Gallagher has passed for 1,228 yards and 17 scores, with Ben Sinnott hauling in 38 passes for 597 yards and 13 scores. ... The Raiders went 1-3 in non-district play with losses to No. 1 Western Dubuque (3A), No. 5 West Branch (1A) and No. 10 Iowa City Regina (1A). Williamsburg, however cruised to a district title going 5-0, including four games where they scored 49, 49, 68 and 54. Kaden Wetjen is the top offensive weapon as he leads the Raiders in rushing (886 yards, 14 touchdowns) and receiving (21-376-6). Austin Burns has 704 total yards and has scored five rushing and five receiving touchdowns.
