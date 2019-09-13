LEGRAND -- Sixth-ranked Waterloo Columbus stomped on the accelerator early and left East Marshall in the rearview mirror Friday in a 48-0 non-district football win.
With East Marshall paying extra attention to Sailor receiver Ben Sinnott early, the Sailors (3-0) turned to their ground game for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns by Ray Seidel.
Columbus opened it up in the second quarter for 20 unanswered points through the air. Quarterback Carter Gallagher connected with Cannon Butler for a 20-yard score, then Sinnott added TD catches covering 35 and 25 yards.
Defensively, the Sailors allowed just one first down in the opening half.
Head coach Brad Schmit asked his team for more of the same in the second half, and the Sailors delivered.
"Our offensive line came out in the second half and we told them we wanted to continue that pace and come out and pound the ball on the ground," said Schmit.
Columbus tacked on a touchdown in each of the final two quarters and continued to keep the Mustangs' option offense under control. East Marshall had just 50 net yards heading in the final period when the Sailors got a chance to play most of their roster.
Gallagher finished 10 of 12 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
"Carter had a good game," said Columbus coach Brad Schmit. "He really played well. He was about as efficient as it gets."
Seidel had a productive night, as well, with 152 yards and three TDs on just 13 carries.
"Seidel is kind of the hard hat guy," said Schmit. "He's just a guy who really could care less about statistics. It was good to see him get those numbers in terms of production.
"The guys put all three phases together. The defense had another shutout. I can't say enough about the way those guys are playing."
Schmit was also pleased to see the contributions some younger Sailors made. Sophomore Caden Hartz, for example, made a key reception on a third-and-15 play to get Columbus a first down.
"We're building some confidence with some of these younger guys who are getting some snaps," said Schmit. "We got everybody in the game, too. That's something you always enjoy seeing."
