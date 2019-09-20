WATERLOO -- Sixth-ranked Waterloo Columbus was happy to remain undefeated.
The Sailors are not entirely happy with how they have arrived at 4-0.
Despite 15 penalties for 140 yards, Columbus rolled to a 30-14 Homecoming victory over Vinton-Shellsburg Friday at T.J McLaughlin Field.
Ray Seidel rushed for 231 yards on 14 carries as part of a 325-yard rushing night as the Sailors improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2004.
"We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot," said Seidel, who had 240 yards rushing against Vinton-Shellsburg last season in a 51-33 win. "We'd have a big play, and it would get called back. We've got to be better than that. We need to be smarter.
"Vinton is a good team. They really made us work hard."
Seidel and Columbus set the tone early as his first carry went 47 yards to set up a Carter Gallagher seven-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead. Ben Trost made it 10-0 with a 25-yard field goal.
The Vikings (2-2) clawed their way back into the game when John Engler hauled in a 17-yard pass just before going out of bounds for a touchdown with 6:02 left to halftime.
After the teams traded punts, Columbus got a pivotal score just before halftime as a 30-yard pass from Gallagher to Cannon Butler set up a 19-yard Seidel scoring run and a 17-7 lead with 40 seconds left to half.
"We just talked during the week on how we wanted to run the ball," said Seidel, who had 111 yards on seven carries in the first half. "That is what we did."
Seidel picked up where he left off in the third quarter as he had runs of 33 and 24 yards that that set up Kobe Nobis' eight-yard touchdown run. Ben Sinnott added a seven-yard scoring run as Columbus led 30-7 after three quarters.
The Sailors finished with 418 total yards and averaged 11.6 yards per rush.
"We have some players. We got a lot of movement up front in the run game," Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. "We kind of knew that was going to be our bread and butter. You have to credit the guys up front.
"Ray is going to get his name in the paper for running for 200-plus yards, but you have seven or eight guys up front blocking and that is what we worked on all week. It came to fruition tonight."
The margin of victory could have been bigger except for a rash of penalties in the second half, including a defensive offside penalty that negated a 100-yard interception return for touchdown by Alex Feldmann late in the fourth quarter.
"I was a little disappointed with the way we responded in the first half," Schmit said. "Especially with some body language. That starts with me. It is my job to work with the officials in a way I deem necessary. I think our kids, they need to do a better job of not worrying about what the call is and just playing.
"Regardless of what the outcome or result is we have to play through it. We have to be mentally tough and we've got to fight through it."
Schmit added the Sailors have a lot to clean up before hosting Oelwein next Friday in their 2A, District 4 opener.
"I do think playing through the uncontrollables is the biggest thing we need to work on moving forward," Schmit added.
At the same time, the 4-0 start is something to be proud about.
"I told the guys, 'You have to give yourselves a clap because it has been 15 years was the last time Columbus started a season 4-0,'" Schmit said. "I was lucky to be part of that special group and I see a lot of similarities with this group ... a lot of talent, a very strong senior class that has guys that are great leaders who will hold everybody accountable and just love to compete."
