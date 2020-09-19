Prep football: Columbus steamrolls Central Springs, 42-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MANLY – Waterloo Columbus rushed the ball 28 times for 272 yards and five touchdowns as the Sailors improved to 3-1 with a 42-0 victory over Central Springs Friday.

The Sailors rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead and took early control against the Panthers (2-2).

“We played well,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “We took the ball away three times. We ran the ball with success.. Our defense was solid all four quarters and our special team play was spot on. Any time you do that it is a recipe for success.”

Joe Dunlay carried the ball 11 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, and Caleb Holthaus had seven carries for 86 yards and two catches for 18 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown reception from Carter Gallagher in the second quarter.

Gallagher completed 5 of 7 passes for 88 yards and he rushed 6 times for 42 yards and a touchdown. Caden Hartz had two catches for 48 yards.

Alex Feldmann and Dallas Westhoff also had touchdown runs for Columbus.

The Sailors will host Sumner-Fredericksburg Friday at T.J. McLaughlin Field.

Columbus 42, Central Springs 0

Columbus 14 21 0 7 – 42