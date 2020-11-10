Prep football: Columbus' Schmit named District Coach of the Year

Waterloo Columbus head coach Brad Schmit has been named the Coach of the Year in Class 1A, District 4.

Schmit led the Sailors to the quarterfinals of the 1A playoffs and an 8-2 record.

Senior defensive back Alex Feldmann was named district defensive player of the year after recording seven interceptions, and senior Alex Buser was named offensive linemen of the year.

Juniors Carter Gallagher, Caden Hartz and Dallas Westhoff, freshman Mason Knipp and seniors David Randall and Joe Dunlay were also all-district picks for the Sailors.

Jesup senior quarterback Jase Pilcher was named Offensive player of the year after passing for 1,256 yards and eight scores and rushing for 439 yards and six additional scores.

All-district

Class 1A, District 4

CENTRAL SPRINGS – Dalton DeWitt, sr., Chase Berding, jr.

COLUMBUS – Carter Gallagher, jr. Caden Hartz, jr., Mason Knipp, fr., Joe Dunlay, sr., David Randall, sr., Dallas Westhoff, jr. Alex Feldmann, sr., Alex Buser, sr.

DENVER – Braden Powers, jr., Caylor Hoffer, jr., Luke Koepke, jr., Isaac Besh, sr., Brennen Graber, sr.