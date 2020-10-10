Prep football: Columbus rallies late, tops Denver

DENVER – Down by 1 late in the game, Waterloo Columbus knew exactly where to turn for a clutch scoring drive.
Quarterback Carter Gallagher guided his team 66 yards on the game-winning march as the Sailors rallied for a dramatic 21-14 road win Friday night.
Columbus captured its first district football title in 10 years while winning its fifth straight game overall.
“That was a good, hard-fought football game,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “Our program has come a long way since the early struggles that we had. Winning districts is big for us, but we’re not done yet. We have some great competitors on this team and they came through when we needed it.”
The Sailors completed the regular season 6-1 while winning the battle for the District 4 title. Columbus went 5-0 in the district while Denver dropped to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in district play. The Cyclones had won four straight entering Friday’s matchup.
The Sailors were down 14-13 when they took over on their own 34 with 3 minutes, 35 seconds remaining.
Faced with second-and-10, Gallagher delivered a 47-yard strike to Caden Hartz. That set Columbus up first-and-goal at the Denver 7.
Joe Dunlay followed with a 6-yard run before Gallagher was stopped short of the goal line on a QB sneak. The Sailors came right back with the same play and Gallagher dove into the end zone.
The two-point conversion pass failed and Columbus led 19-14 with 1:23 left.
“We didn’t play our best game and we made a lot of mistakes,” Gallagher said. “We stayed confident and we knew we could do it. We fought through some adversity against a good team and made the big plays when we had to. We pushed through and got the W.”
Backed up deep in its own end on the ensuing possession, Denver quarterback Isaac Besh intentionally took a safety to give his team one final shot.
The Cyclones then tried an onside kick, but the Sailors recovered with just under a minute to go.
Denver tied the game 13-13 when Besh connected with Braydon Powers on a 12-yard scoring pass with 8:06 left in the game. Trevan Reiter booted the extra point to give the Cyclones a 14-13 lead, their first advantage since the opening quarter.
Denver struck first, driving 68 yards for a score on the game’s opening possession. Caylor Hoffer capped the march, sweeping right end before extending the ball across the goal line on a 19-yard sprint.
Columbus responded with a pair of first-half touchdowns. Alex Feldmann scored on a 6-yard run before the Sailors capitalized on an errant punt snap by the Cyclones.
Columbus took the lead when the left-handed Feldmann connected with a wide-open Hartz on a 10-yard TD on a halfback pass. The extra point kick failed and the Sailors led 13-7 midway through the second quarter.
Columbus didn’t score again until the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
“We have playmakers and we know we can score at any time, Feldmann said. “We were down in the fourth quarter, but we had the confidence we could come back. We have a great team and we feel like we can beat anybody.”
The Sailors now turn their focus to the postseason.
“I think we can go all the way,” Gallagher said. “We won our first district title in 10 years and we have all the confidence in the world right now. We are on a roll and we just have to keep it going.”
“State championship,” Feldmann said. “That’s our goal.”
