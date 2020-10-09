Prep football: Columbus rallies late, tops Denver, 21-14

DENVER – Down by 1 late in the game, Waterloo Columbus knew exactly where to turn for a clutch scoring drive.

Quarterback Carter Gallagher guided his team 66 yards on the game-winning march as the Sailors rallied for a dramatic 21-14 road win Friday night.

Columbus captured its first district football title in 10 years while winning its fifth straight game overall.

“That was a good, hard-fought football game,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “Our program has come a long way since the early struggles that we had. Winning districts is big for us, but we’re not done yet. We have some great competitors on this team and they came through when we needed it.”

The Sailors completed the regular season 6-1 while winning the battle for the District 4 title. Columbus went 5-0 in the district while Denver dropped to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in district play. The Cyclones had won four straight entering Friday’s matchup.

The Sailors were down 14-13 when they took over on their own 34 with 3 minutes, 35 seconds remaining.

Faced with second-and-10, Gallagher delivered a 47-yard strike to Caden Hartz. That set Columbus up first-and-goal at the Denver 7.