Prep football: Columbus posts another shutout

WATERLOO — Like everyone else on Columbus' football schedule this year, Sumner-Fredericksburg found it tough sailing Friday night.
That’s because the Columbus Sailors' defense continued to make life difficult on its counterparts by pitching its third shutout of the season in a 28-0 victory over the visiting Cougars.
A Columbus team that already led all of Class 1A in interceptions got especially stingy in the trenches, as Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-4 overall, 0-3 district) mustered only 126 yards of total offense and managed just 2.3 yards per carry. It was the latest masterpiece for a Sailors defense that's allowed just seven points in its five games this year.
“We knew our defense was going to be the strength of our team, and we’ve got 11 guys flying to the ball at all times,” said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit, whose team wore its alternate black jerseys in honor of homecoming. “I will say, Sumner-Fredericksburg did what they were trying to do, they just couldn’t execute when it mattered.”
The Cougars’ offense found itself on Columbus’ side of midfield on just four drives. One of those was the result of a recovered fumble, and the other followed a failed fourth-down conversion by the Sailors.
For Columbus, it was a continuation of a defense that’s good at swarming to the ball. The group is comprised of Max Magayna, Mason Knipp, Carson Hartz, Andy Nunez and Ethan Menteer up front, and Alex Buser, Dallas Westhoff, Josh Heine, David Randall and Joe Dunlay in the second level. Alex Feldmann and Carden Hartz hold down the corners.
"We play hard, the D-line gets off the ball, everyone closes, and when you miss a tackle, your teammates are right there to help," said Feldmann, who pulled in his sixth interception of the year, which leads all of Class 1A. “We’re not the biggest team, but we’re stronger than we look.”
A couple big plays staked the Sailors to a halftime lead, and that's all they would need. On the opening drive, quarterback Carter Gallagher swept right and then cut up the middle for a 22-yard score.
Then, with less than a minute left on the second quarter, Gallagher lofted a screen pass to Dunlay, who weaved his way 52 yards for a touchdown.
The Sailors wasted no time adding another on the opening kickoff of the third quarter, when Feldmann fielded the ball at his own 15, then spun out of a near tackle in which he was virtually sitting on the defender at his own 30. After breaking out of the grip, Feldmann sped his way 70 yards for the score.
Feldmann capped his big night by taking in a reverse for a TD from 37 yards out in the final minute.
The victory was the ninth in the last 10 district games (going back to 2018) for the Sailors, who continue to put the program’s past struggles in the rearview mirror. This same Columbus program won just four total games from 2014 to 2017.
“You’ve got to credit the kids because you’ve got a number of them, upperclassmen, who’ve put in a lot of time and a lot of hard work,” said Schmit. “These kids were doing stuff together, on their own, all during the quarantine. They’re a tight bunch. They play hard for one another, and they hold each other accountable.”
Columbus improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Class 1A, District 4 and has two district games remaining – against Jesup next week and at Denver the following week.
