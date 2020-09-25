Prep football: Columbus posts another shutout, top Sumner-Fredericksburg, 28-0

"We play hard, the D-line gets off the ball, everyone closes, and when you miss a tackle, your teammates are right there to help," said Feldmann, who pulled in his sixth interception of the year, which leads all of Class 1A. “We’re not the biggest team, but we’re stronger than we look.”

A couple big plays staked the Sailors to a halftime lead, and that's all they would need. On the opening drive, quarterback Carter Gallagher swept right and then cut up the middle for a 22-yard score.

Then, with less than a minute left on the second quarter, Gallagher lofted a screen pass to Dunlay, who weaved his way 52 yards for a touchdown.

The Sailors wasted no time adding another on the opening kickoff of the third quarter, when Feldmann fielded the ball at his own 15, then spun out of a near tackle in which he was virtually sitting on the defender at his own 30. After breaking out of the grip, Feldmann sped his way 70 yards for the score.

Feldman capped his big night by taking in a reverse for a TD from 37 yards out in the final minute.

The victory was the ninth in the last 10 district games (going back to 2018) for the Sailors, who continue to put the program’s past struggles in the rearview mirror. This same Columbus program won just four total games from 2014 to 2017.