Prep football: Columbus offense gets moving as Sailors top Jesup, 56-14

WATERLOO — Apparently, the Sailors' offense wanted its turn in the spotlight, too.

After five weeks of dominating football by Columbus' defense, its offensive counterparts decided to shine under the lights at T.J. McLaughlin Field Friday night.

The Sailors broke off big play after big play as they overwhelmed visiting Jesup for their fourth consecutive win, 56-14. The victory set up a showdown at Denver next week for the Class 1A, District 4 title.

First, the Sailors had to finish a statement, and they did so with an exclamation point.

For the first five weeks, it was Columbus' defense that shone brightly. After all, the swarming Sailors had allowed just one defensive touchdown to date. That streak ended with a pair of second-half J-Hawk scores Friday. However, by then, Columbus' offense had stolen the spotlight.

The Sailors cranked out 538 yards of total offense, including 458 on the ground. Yet, more than the totals, it was a barrage of big plays that really underscored the performance.

All told, Columbus had 11 plays go for 20 or more yards, and that included four rushing scores from 28, 73, 46, 26 and 59 yards out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}