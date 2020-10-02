Prep football: Columbus offense gets moving as Sailors top Jesup, 56-14

WATERLOO — Apparently, the Sailors' offense wanted its turn in the spotlight, too.
After five weeks of dominating football by Columbus' defense, its offensive counterparts decided to shine under the lights at T.J. McLaughlin Field Friday night.
The Sailors broke off big play after big play as they overwhelmed visiting Jesup for their fourth consecutive win, 56-14. The victory set up a showdown at Denver next week for the Class 1A, District 4 title.
First, the Sailors had to finish a statement, and they did so with an exclamation point.
For the first five weeks, it was Columbus' defense that shone brightly. After all, the swarming Sailors had allowed just one defensive touchdown to date. That streak ended with a pair of second-half J-Hawk scores Friday. However, by then, Columbus' offense had stolen the spotlight.
The Sailors cranked out 538 yards of total offense, including 458 on the ground. Yet, more than the totals, it was a barrage of big plays that really underscored the performance.
All told, Columbus had 11 plays go for 20 or more yards, and that included four rushing scores from 28, 73, 46, 26 and 59 yards out.
"It was the offensive line this week," said Joe Dunlay, who led the Sailors with 159 yards rushing. "They really opened up gaps for me and all the other backs. They definitely stepped up for us this week."
The front line of Connor Knudtson, Andy Nunez, Jake Bradley, Alex Buser and Ethan Menteer, plus tight end David Randall and fullback Dallas Westhoff, plowed the way for the Sailors' backs to average more than 13 yards per carry.
"We really emphasized the fundamentals this week," said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit. "Coaches Matt Shelton and Dan Knipp, they did a good job of getting those guys ready to play. We just wanted to be physical up front."
Jesup (2-4) got a gutty performance from quarterback Jase Pilcher, who passed for 136 yards despite facing a fair amount of pressure. He also had enough in the tank to scamper for a 65-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Columbus' Alex Feldmann nabbed another interception. He leads all of Class 1A with seven picks. Still, Columbus left the field with a few things to work on after 10 penalties for 95 yards and three lost fumbles.
"We said we wanted to come out and make a statement, and we're going to enjoy this one tonight," Schmit said. "Obviously, we've got some things to clean up, but we're definitely scratching the surface of how good we can be. Hopefuly we'll continue to trend upward."
The victory lifted the Sailors to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the district, and they find themselves poised to play for their first district championship in a decade next week.
"Not surprised to be in this position at all," Dunlay said. "We had a lot of guys returning this year, and then other guys have stepped up along the way. And I wouldn't want to play with anyone else."
