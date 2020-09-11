Prep football: Columbus Catholic rebounds, down Osage, 34-6

Feldmann also ran for a pair of touchdowns and returned a punt 44 yards for another score.

The final jaunt by Feldmann came after a bobbled play that enabled the Devils to erase the goose egg on the board with three minutes remaining in the game.

"That was a fluke play that they scored on and we were a little upset about that," added Feldmann. "We were just going to run the clock out at the end, but the line threw such good blocks that once I hit the outside I just wanted to score."

That he did as he blew through a would-be tackler en-route to a 67-yard score.

The defense, in essence pitched the shutout despite the six on the board, with senior backer Alex Buser making most of his tackles in the backfield.

"Our front line was so good tonight that it made our job easier back here," said Buser. "They know we will be there to back them up and they just go after it, just like in practice. I was very impressed with the way they played and tonight we made a statement. Our defense is good and there is more coming each week."

The Sailors have seemed to have righted their ship and will be looking to improve more next week when they travel to Central Springs.