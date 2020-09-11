Prep football: Columbus Catholic rebounds, down Osage, 34-6

OSAGE - It was a dominating performance by the Waterloo Columbus Friday night as it dismantled Osage, 34-6, in Class 1A, District 4 action.
The Sailors (2-1, 1-0) came out hot and never let the heat go down as they held a very potent Green Devils offense to just 113 yards, and the offense did their job as well as Columbus flushed the bad taste from their mouths of last weeks' 7-6 loss at Vinton-Shellsburg.
"Obviously this game did a lot for us to try and forget about last week," said Sailors coach Brad Schmit. "We shot ourselves in the foot so much against Vinton and our guys wanted to come out and wash that taste out of our mouths tonight. They did just that and I can not say enough about the way our defense played. I believe in might have been one of the more dominating performances in Sailors history."
The Sailors defense silenced the Green Devils top-two offensive threats, holding 2019 1,000-yard rusher Spencer Mooberry to just 12 yards on 5 carries, while picking off quarterback Colin Muller four times.
Two of those picks fell into the hands of senior defensive back Alex Feldmann who put in an ironman performance.
"Our defensive line was so awesome tonight," said Feldmann. "They helped us out a lot and let us just fly around and make plays all night. They played like that last week but we didn't get the win, this week we made up for it."
Feldmann also ran for a pair of touchdowns and returned a punt 44 yards for another score.
The final jaunt by Feldmann came after a bobbled play that enabled the Devils to erase the goose egg on the board with three minutes remaining in the game.
"That was a fluke play that they scored on and we were a little upset about that," added Feldmann. "We were just going to run the clock out at the end, but the line threw such good blocks that once I hit the outside I just wanted to score."
That he did as he blew through a would-be tackler en-route to a 67-yard score.
The defense, in essence pitched the shutout despite the six on the board, with senior backer Alex Buser making most of his tackles in the backfield.
"Our front line was so good tonight that it made our job easier back here," said Buser. "They know we will be there to back them up and they just go after it, just like in practice. I was very impressed with the way they played and tonight we made a statement. Our defense is good and there is more coming each week."
The Sailors have seemed to have righted their ship and will be looking to improve more next week when they travel to Central Springs.
"I think coach (Eddie) Fischer had these guys ready to play and they came out and made a huge statement," said Schmit. "We put together about as complete of a game as I have seen. Our guys played hard on every play and we had numerous coverage sacks.
"Feldmann had a great game with two picks, a pair of scores and a punt return."
