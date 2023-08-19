It will be nothing new this fall when the Columbus Catholic football squad lines up pregame and on the other sideline the Sailors opponent will have more bodies.

And as much as Columbus would like to have a bigger roster, the Sailors feel that is not the most important thing.

“Coach always says we might not have the biggest numbers, but we have the right numbers,” senior quarterback Carter Lockert said. “We have quality guys which I will take all day.”

Coming off a 6-4 season which included another Class 1A playoff appearance, Columbus returns a multitude of returning players, including all-state defensive lineman Mason Knipp.

Additionally, the Sailors return Lockert for his second season at the helm of the offense, leading rusher Parker Kjeldsen and two of their top receivers in Nick Merrifield and Myles Gardner.

And Schmit says guys like Thomas Wall, Aiden Hosch, Ryan Weber, Henry Erie and Frank Lind will have bigger and enlarged roles.

“We have a lot of guys back who played a lot of snaps last season,” Schmit said. “We have quarterback back that has a whole year of game reps under his belt, and up front this might be one of the better lines we have had in the last X amount of years.

“Defensively, same deal, a lot of guys who played a lot. We did lose some production with the graduation from Hartz (Carson), Knudtson (Connor), Holthaus (Caleb) and Reed (Gavin) who were all all-state at some point in their careers, but everybody loses guys, and it is just part of the deal.”

Lockert and Knipp figure to be two of the biggest keys to success for Columbus.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Lockert spent a lot of time in the weightroom during the offseason and that extra strength is going to make him a bigger threat on the ground.

“He is being more assertive,” Schmit said. “We have a good offensive line, and he is definitely not short on guys to get the ball around too. What we have seen so far is he is going to have a breakout year.

“Sometimes the jump from junior year to senior year is the biggest one,” added Schmit. “I told him that was me. My junior year I think I threw six touchdowns and then senior year, which is well documented, we went onto win the state championship. We are expecting a lot out of him.”

Lockert completed 72 of 119 passes for 967 yards and nine scores last year against five interceptions. He also rushed for 144 yards.

“I already feel a lot more confident just experience wise this season,” Lockert said. “I feel comfortable with the guys we have, our line, our skill group … I feel really good. We trust each other and that is a going to be good.”

All eyes will be on the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Knipp, literally and figuratively.

Lining up at multiple positions on the defensive line last fall, Knipp led the Sailors with 93 ½ tackles, including a whopping 28 ½ for loss.

Knipp faced a lot of double teams, but both he and Schmit say it will be similar this fall.

“It is easy for teams to come out in the first quarter and double on him but are you going to be able to do that in the fourth,” Schmit said. “That is where his greatest strength lies ... he always has a motor. He is always above half empty, and even toward the end of games he always has more.

“He runs a 4.8 40 at 260 pounds … college coaches are noticing him, and they are going to come out and watch him create havoc.”

Knipp says the key to success is he doesn’t like to lose … that is a game or lose a play. He wants to win every time the ball is snapped.

“I’m quick off the ball and bigger than most and that is a hard combo to stop,” Knipp said. “But it’s also my competitive drive. Adrenaline. I just don’t like to lose. I hate losing and I’m going to do everything I can to win no matter what.”

Columbus opens at Dyersville Beckman Friday and based on what he’s seen, Schmit says the Sailors should carry confidence into the game.

“I can tell you that late in July at the Upper Iowa team camp … that was an eye-opener to see where we were at,” Schmit said. “We had a really good summer install and now it is just trying to unlock all the potential these kids have.”

Columbus Catholic Schedule

Aug. 25 – At Dyersville Beckman, Sept. 1 – Durant, Sept. 8 – West Branch, Sept. 15 – At Hudson, Sept. 21 – Grundy Center, Sept. 29 – At Alburnett, Oct. 6 – East Marshall, Oct. 13 – At South Hardin.