Prep boys' tennis: Columbus boys' tennis splits at Muscatine

MUSCATINE -- The Waterloo Columbus boys' tennis team found split results up and down its lineup Saturday in the Muscatine Invitaitonal.
Columbus finished third in the team standings while Pleasant Valley was first and Linn-Mar second. Davenport Assumption, Camance and Muscatine also participated in the event.
Muscatine Invitational
Singles
1 - Arwind Sivakumar (LM) def. Jon Dobson (CHS), 8-2. Dobson (CHS) def. Sam Emmett (Mus), 8-2.
2 - Ayush Kalia (LM) def. Joseph Haag (CHS), 8-5, Haag (CHS) def. Trey Ulses (Mus), 8-0.
3 - Sudeep Gadde (LM) def. Alex Feldmann (CHS), 8-6. Feldmann (CHS) def. Caleb Trisen (Mus), 8-0.
4 - Brock Hanna (LM) def. Alex Buser (CHS), 8-2. Buser (CHS) def. Jared Lopez (Mus), 8-0.
5 - Malcolm Rice (LM) def. Simon Larsen (CHS), 8-4. Larson (CHS) def. Dylan Maresca (Mus), 8-0.
6 - Luke Brunsvold (PV) def. Patrick Underwod (CHS), 8-0. Underwood (CHS) def. Declan Robbins (DA), 8-4.
Doubles
1 - Sivakumar/Gadde (LM) def. Dobson/Haag (CHS), 8-4. Dobson/Haag (CHS) def. Ulses/Lopez (Mus), 8-0.
2 - Kalia/Foster (LM) def. Feldmann/Buser (CHS), 8-2. Feldmann/Buser (CHS) def. Trisen/Maresca (Mus), 8-1.
3 - Hanna/Rice (LM) def. Larsen/Underwood (CHS), 8-1. Larsen/Underwood (CHS) def. Carver/Carver (Mus), 8-0.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!