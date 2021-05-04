Prep boys' soccer: Columbus rallies past Waverly-Shell Rock

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus answered when senior Daniel Pranger fired in a goal to even the match 1-1 with seven minutes left in the opening half.

“We started slow and Waverly came out really strong against us,” Daniel Pranger said. “We had to refocus and make some changes. We calmed down and played our game. We have a lot of young guys and we’re still learning, but by the end of the season we should have a shot at going to state. We still have a lot of work to do.”

The score remained 1-1 until the Sailors struck again for the eventual game-winning goal.

Sophomore John Pranger took a pass from senior teammate Jez Rodriguez just to the left of the goal. Pranger then drilled a shot that found the back of the net. It was Pranger’s ninth goal of the year.

John Pranger’s tally gave Columbus a 2-1 edge with 18:20 left.

“Jez made a great pass to set me up for that goal,” John Pranger said. “I was able to line it up and put it in the net. It’s an awesome feeling to be able to help your team like that. It was a great team effort by our players. We just kept battling – it was a good win for us against a good opponent.”