Prep boys' soccer: Columbus rallies past Waverly-Shell Rock

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Columbus boys’ soccer team has won six matches. And lost six times.
But that record is misleading. The Sailors have been in nearly every match and have continued to progress this spring.
That was evident when Columbus rallied from an early deficit to down a strong Waverly-Shell Rock squad 2-1 on Tuesday at T.J. McLaughlin Field.
“Our kids did a great job battling all the way through,” Columbus coach William Maletta said. “We made some adjustments early that helped us neutralize their speed and ball movement. Our defense did a great job. I have a lot of respect for Waverly-Shell Rock and their program. They’re a good rival.”
Brothers Daniel and John Pranger connected for goals to boost the Sailors to a victory on a beautiful sun-splashed 64-degree afternoon.
Class 1A No. 9 Columbus snapped a three-game losing streak after losing each of those matches by one goal.
Waverly-Shell Rock fell to 5-6 after winning its two previous matches.
The visiting Go-Hawks charged out aggressively and cashed in when senior Jeremie Poudrier opened the scoring. Poudrier booted in a shot from close range to give W-SR a 1-0 lead just 12 minutes into the match.
Poudrier scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season.
Columbus answered when senior Daniel Pranger fired in a goal to even the match 1-1 with seven minutes left in the opening half.
“We started slow and Waverly came out really strong against us,” Daniel Pranger said. “We had to refocus and make some changes. We calmed down and played our game. We have a lot of young guys and we’re still learning, but by the end of the season we should have a shot at going to state. We still have a lot of work to do.”
The score remained 1-1 until the Sailors struck again for the eventual game-winning goal.
Sophomore John Pranger took a pass from senior teammate Jez Rodriguez just to the left of the goal. Pranger then drilled a shot that found the back of the net. It was Pranger’s ninth goal of the year.
John Pranger’s tally gave Columbus a 2-1 edge with 18:20 left.
“Jez made a great pass to set me up for that goal,” John Pranger said. “I was able to line it up and put it in the net. It’s an awesome feeling to be able to help your team like that. It was a great team effort by our players. We just kept battling – it was a good win for us against a good opponent.”
The Go-Hawks made a late charge to try and tie the match, but the Sailors held them off. Sophomore goalkeeper Emerson Hahn was superb for Columbus in allowing just the one early goal.
The pivotal win for the Sailors is a step in the right direction for a tradition-rich program that finished second at state in 2019.
“We know our best soccer is still ahead of us – we haven’t put it all together yet,” Maletta said. “We’ve been in a lot of tight matches and Waverly-Shell Rock was another tough opponent. We struggle to score goals sometimes, but we know how to defend. We need to build on this and keep improving.”