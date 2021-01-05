Prep boys' basketball: Aplington-Parkersburg uses big run to race away from Columbus

PARKERSBURG -- Ben Trost had 15 points and eight rebounds, but Waterloo Columbus couldn’t maintain pace with Aplington-Parkersburg in a 75-43 loss Tuesday in North Iowa Cedar League action.

The Falcons trailed 9-8 early to the Sailors, but then went on a 31-3 run over the final 11 minutes of the first half to take command.

Carter Gallagher added nine points and eight boards for Columbus (1-8).

Aplington-Parkersburg made 13 3-pointers and were led by Jayden Mackie’s 22.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 75, COLUMBUS 43

COLUMBUS (1-8) – Carter Gallagher 9, Blake Etringer 2, Alex Feldmann 3, Alex Buser 3, George Smith 2, Jon Dobson 3, Ben Trost 15, Joesph Haag 6.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (8-1) – Jayden Mackie 22, Gavin Thomas 3, Garrett Hempen 16, Josh Haan 6, Owen Thomas 15, Elijah Switzer 6, Kael Schoneman 2, Cooper Hoff 3, Will Steege 2.

