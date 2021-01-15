Prep basketball: Columbus girls, Denver boys claim victories

WATERLOO – Their head coach wasn’t there.
And that provided the extra motivation that fueled Waterloo Columbus to one of its biggest wins of the season.
Tied with Class 2A No. 8 Denver in the final minute, the Sailors delivered in the clutch to earn a gritty 36-32 girls’ basketball win Friday night.
Columbus was playing without coach Cory O’Brien, who was sidelined with COVID symptoms.
O’Brien watched the live stream of the game from home and then talked to his team via Face Time as his team celebrated in the locker room.
Assistant coach Todd Jamason took the reins for the Sailors on Friday.
“When we talked to Coach O’Brien, he said he was just proud of the effort and proud of how everyone stepped up,” Jamason said. “It took everybody we had to win this game. All three of our seniors really stepped up and did a great job leading us. It was a total team effort.”
The Sailors (6-7) completed a regular-season sweep over Denver (8-4) in a North Iowa Cedar League battle.
Columbus led nearly the entire way, but Denver stayed close and took its first lead at 30-29 with 3:36 left in the game.
The Sailors regained the lead before Cyclone junior Reese Johnson scored on a cut to the basket to tie the game 32-32 with 1:11 left.
Denver had a chance to take the lead again in the closing seconds before Columbus point guard Reagan Lindsay stole the ball. The Sailors drove quickly down the floor before Ali Vesely was fouled on a shot attempt with 23 seconds left.
“They were trying to run the clock down and take the last shot,” Lindsay said. “We came out and pressured the ball. I got a hand on the ball and was able to get the steal.”
Vesely drained both free throws. She added two more free throws to clinch the victory.
“We really wanted to win that game for our coach,” Vesely said. “He’s a really important person for us. It means everything to be able to win that for him. He told us after the game that he was super proud of the fight we showed.”
Vesely finished with a game-high 20 points. Lindsay added eight points, including sinking a 30-footer as the halftime buzzer sounded.
“I’ve never hit a shot like that,” Lindsay said with a laugh. “Time was running out and I knew I had to get it off before time ran out. Fortunately, it went in. That gave us a big boost going into halftime.”
In the boys’ game, underdog Columbus used some sizzling early shooting to lead Denver 27-15 early in the second quarter.
Ben Trost and Patrick Steele each drained two 3-pointers in the opening quarter for the Sailors.
But Denver, ranked sixth in Class 2A, responded in a big way. The Cyclones came back with a 15-0 run, keyed by two 3-pointers by Isaac Besh.
“We got down early, but we just had to keep playing through it,” Denver coach Kyle Matthias said. “Columbus has really improved and they really shot the ball well in the first half. But our guys responded and I was really proud of our seniors. We picked up our defense and played well as a team.”
Columbus fought back to tie the game 43-43 at the half on a trey by Alex Feldman.
Denver’s fast-paced attack took control in the second half. The Cyclones outscored the Sailors 20-10 in the third quarter and built the lead to as many as 21 in the final period to win 85-71.
Besh connected on six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points. Teammate Bryce Phelps added 21 points, including three triples.
Carter Gallagher and Dallas Westhoff led Columbus with 16 points apiece.
Denver rebounded after a heartbreaking loss at No. 3 Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday.
“That one stung the other night,” Matthias said. “We obviously want to win, but sometimes you got to learn lessons the hard way. We learned from that game and we just have to keep improving.”