Prep basketball: Columbus girls, Denver boys claim victories

Denver had a chance to take the lead again in the closing seconds before Columbus point guard Reagan Lindsay stole the ball. The Sailors drove quickly down the floor before Ali Vesely was fouled on a shot attempt with 23 seconds left.

“They were trying to run the clock down and take the last shot,” Lindsay said. “We came out and pressured the ball. I got a hand on the ball and was able to get the steal.”

Vesely drained both free throws. She added two more free throws to clinch the victory.

“We really wanted to win that game for our coach,” Vesely said. “He’s a really important person for us. It means everything to be able to win that for him. He told us after the game that he was super proud of the fight we showed.”

Vesely finished with a game-high 20 points. Lindsay added eight points, including sinking a 30-footer as the halftime buzzer sounded.

“I’ve never hit a shot like that,” Lindsay said with a laugh. “Time was running out and I knew I had to get it off before time ran out. Fortunately, it went in. That gave us a big boost going into halftime.”

In the boys’ game, underdog Columbus used some sizzling early shooting to lead Denver 27-15 early in the second quarter.