WATERLOO -- Eighth-ranked New Hampton (2A) got four-hit pitching from Brayden Anderson and Conner Gorman in a 4-0 shutout of Waterloo Columbus Tuesday at Sulentic Field.
Anderson pitched four innings of one-hit ball before turning it over to Gorman.
The Chickasaws (15-2) scored three times in the top of the first, all of them unearned, to take control of the game.
Mason Cleveland scored twice for New Hampton, while Wyatt Stochl, Max Babcock and Hunter Pesek all drove in runs.
Josh Merrifield allowed just three hits over five innings to take the loss for the Sailors (10-7-1). Merrifield also collected two of Columbus' four hits.
Softball
LINN-MAR TAKES TWO FROM CF: After managing just two hits in a 3-0 loss in the opener, the Tigers banged out 13 hits in the nightcap, but it was not enough in a 11-5 loss to the Lions in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.
In that second game, Cara Forsblom hit a two-run home run, and Abby Runyan also went deep for CF. Jayden Kaeppel had a triple among her three hits, and Forsblom also finished with three hits.
Cyrah Rasmussen and Myah Brinker had the only two hits in the first game for the Tigers.
