No chemistry, no problem for Waterloo Columbus duo Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan

WATERLOO – A passing grade in chemistry is not required on the tennis court.
Waterloo Columbus duo Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan are a prime example.
Playing together for just the second time as a doubles-tandem Wednesday in a Class 1A regional that was forced to be moved inside the Black Hawk Tennis Club, Bulter and Hogan were unbeatable.
The Sailor combo defeated Union of La Porte City sister duo Alexa and Belle Weber, 6-4, 6-3, in a dynamic regional final match to reach the state tournament.
“It feels amazing after a long day of hard work,” said Butler, a junior. “It is always nice to come out on top.”
Sailor freshman Sasha Hyacinth defeated teammate Bre Phillips, 6-0, 6-0, to win the singles title. The champions and runner-up in both singles and doubles advanced to the 1A state tournament to be played at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center June 2-3 in Waterloo.
The doubles completion was a drag out battle from start to finish.
Weber and Weber outlasted Columbus pair Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a fantastic semifinal match that had several long rallies. Butler and Avery didn’t have to go three sets, but had to fight past Nevada’s Ellie Gray and Madison McGaffin 6-1, 7-6.
In the finals, Avery and Butler just found a way.
“Honestly, they have a little bit more chemistry than Avery and I,” Butler said. “Avery and I just started playing doubles together, but I can feel it is coming along. We’re getting better and I think we can still get much better before state.
“I love playing with Avery. Avery is so good playing the angles in front, I don’t know how she does it, and recently, our serving has been amazing.”
In the opening set against the Weber’s the Sailor duo broke their opponents serve early to take a 2-1 lead and that was the difference. In the second set, neither team wanted to budge an inch.
After losing the opening game, Columbus won its serve and then trailing 15-40 rallied to take the third game for a 2-1 lead only to see the Knights break their serve in the fourth. That trend continued in the fifth game as Columbus took a short-lived 3-2 lead by breaking the Union serve again.
The teams each held serve before Columbus broke Union’s serve for the third time in the ninth game in set two to claim the championship.
It’s great to be going to state and will be amazing to play in it,” Butler said. “With COVID you never knew because last year it was taken away and that was hard. We’re grateful.”
“We’re ready for state. It’s going to be amazing,” added Hogan, a sophomore.
In the third-place match, Hagness and Fain regrouped to beat Ellie Gray and Madison McGaffin of Nevada 6-1, 7-6
The Sailors blanked Iowa Falls-Alden (5-0) and Fort Dodge St. Edmond (5-0) to advance.
In the singles’ competition Hyacinth was hardly challenged Wednesday as the top seed did not lose a single game in beating Dike-New Hartford’s Madelyn Norton, Union’s Madelon Rathe and Grundy Center’s Whitney Laube and finally Phillips.
All four wins were 6-0, 6-0.
“That was the goal, yeah,” Hyacinth said. “I’m feeling pretty confident. It was hard in the finals because you are playing your teammate and you practice with them all the time.
“I’m really excited to get to play at state. I’m just excited and hopeful for the rest of this post season.
Laube beat Jenny Wibholm of Iowa Falls-Alden 6-2, 7-5 for third.
Results
Singles
First round: Sasha Haycinth (Col) def. Madelyn Norton (Dike-New Hartford), 6-0, 6-0, Madelon Rathe (Union) def Emma Depenning (Nevada), 6-1, 6-0, Joselin Gourley (Webster City) def. Elizabeth Stanish (South Hardin), 6-2, 6-1, Whitney Laube (Grundy Center) def. Lauren Wood (Iowa Falls-Alden), 6-1, 6-0, Misty Harreld (DNH) def. Kayley Wibholm (WC), 6-4, 6-1, Bre Phillips (Col) def. Sunshine Gray (Union), 6-2, 6-2, Mary Brady (SH) def. Alli Beenken (GC), 6-1, 6-1, Jenny Wibholm (IFA) def. August Martinez (Nev) 6-0, 6-1.
Quarterfinals: Hyacinth def. Rathe 6-0, 6-0,. Luabe def. Gourley 6-0, 6-2, Phillips def. Harreld 6-3, 7-5, Wibholm def. Brady 6-1. 6-1.
Semifinals: Hyacinth def. Laube 6-0, 6-0, Phillips def. Wibholm 6-2, 6-1.
Championship: Hyacinth def. Phillips 6-0, 6-0.
Third place: Laube def. Wibholm 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
First round: Emma Spieker-Jaidyn Teske (SH) def. Katelyn Khousouratyh-Jayln Schakel (Nev) 6-1, 6-0, Alli Hagness-Sophia Fain (Col) def. Lauren Hamilton-Kaylie Stewart (Oelwein), 6-0, 6-0, Anna Frahm-Jenna Joslin (DNH) def. Kinzey Koester-Anna Atchison (WC), 6-0, 6-3, Alexa Weber-Belle Weber (Union) def. Morgan Jaenke-Aubrey Johnson (IFA), 6-1, 6-0, Chloe Butler-Avery Hogan (Col) def. Laney Smith-Dani Gerstenberg (Oel) 6-0, 6-0, Ellie Behrens-Sophie Winkelpleck (Union) def. Shae BZoudreau-Autumn Clark (GC), 6-1, 6-3, Ellie Gray-Madison McGaffin (Nev) def. Sage Heitland-K. Winters (IFA) 6-0, 6-2, Mady Broten-Payton Mills (DNH) def. Mackenzie Burney-Makaylee Draeger (WC), 6-2, 6-0.
Quarterfinals: Hagness-Fain def. Spieker-Teske 6-1, 6-1, Weber-Weber def. Frahm-Joslin 6-0, 6-0, Butler-Hogan def. Behrens-Winkelpleck 6-1, 6-3, Gray-McGaffin def. Broten-Mills 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.