No chemistry, no problem for Waterloo Columbus duo Chloe Butler and Avery Hogan

In the finals, Avery and Butler just found a way.

“Honestly, they have a little bit more chemistry than Avery and I,” Butler said. “Avery and I just started playing doubles together, but I can feel it is coming along. We’re getting better and I think we can still get much better before state.

“I love playing with Avery. Avery is so good playing the angles in front, I don’t know how she does it, and recently, our serving has been amazing.”

In the opening set against the Weber’s the Sailor duo broke their opponents serve early to take a 2-1 lead and that was the difference. In the second set, neither team wanted to budge an inch.

After losing the opening game, Columbus won its serve and then trailing 15-40 rallied to take the third game for a 2-1 lead only to see the Knights break their serve in the fourth. That trend continued in the fifth game as Columbus took a short-lived 3-2 lead by breaking the Union serve again.

The teams each held serve before Columbus broke Union’s serve for the third time in the ninth game in set two to claim the championship.