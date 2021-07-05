No. 6 Don Bosco beginning to peak at right time

The Sailors had two runners on base in the seventh after Caden Hartz walked and Steele was hit by a pitch with two outs.

Don Bosco senior Cael Frost, who came on in relief in the seventh, then recorded the game’s final out on a chopper near the first-base line.

“Earlier in the year, we probably would’ve given this game away after leading 6-0,” Frost said. “Our coaches have talked a lot about killer instinct and wanting to win. We were able to put this game away and that’s a great sign for us. It was a good win against a tough team.”

Frost, a standout all-around athlete, reached base three times from his leadoff spot Monday and also excelled in the field at shortstop before being called on late in relief.

Starter Ryan Naughton earned the victory for the Dons. He allowed three runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out four.

Hard-throwing Mack Ortner followed in relief before Frost finished the game to collect the save.

“Our pitching was good,” Schares said. “We’re working on getting better every day. We have a few things to shore up in the field, but our pitching was very good for the most part in this game.”