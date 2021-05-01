No. 2 Sailors improve to 8-0

PARKERSBURG – Adrianna Gallen and Nikayla Youngblut each scored twice a second-ranked Waterloo Columbus improved to 8-0 with a 5-1 victory at Aplington-Parkersburg Friday.

Youngblut and Makena Youngblut each scored in the first half as the Sailors led 2-1 at the break. Kayla Koch assisted on Nikayla’s score.

All three of Columbus’ second half goals came in the final 30 minutes with the first two from Gallen and Nikayla Youngblut capping off the scoring.

The Sailors travel to Marshalltown Monday for a JV-V tilt with the varsity match beginning at 5:30 p.m.

