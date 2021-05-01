 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 2 Sailors improve to 8-0
0 comments
PREP SOCCER

No. 2 Sailors improve to 8-0

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARKERSBURG – Adrianna Gallen and Nikayla Youngblut each scored twice a second-ranked Waterloo Columbus improved to 8-0 with a 5-1 victory at Aplington-Parkersburg Friday.

Youngblut and Makena Youngblut each scored in the first half as the Sailors led 2-1 at the break. Kayla Koch assisted on Nikayla’s score.

All three of Columbus’ second half goals came in the final 30 minutes with the first two from Gallen and Nikayla Youngblut capping off the scoring.

The Sailors travel to Marshalltown Monday for a JV-V tilt with the varsity match beginning at 5:30 p.m.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Steve Batterson discusses NFL draft prospects for Iowa Hawkeyes and Quad-City players

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News