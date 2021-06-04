Nikayla Youngblut scores twice to send Waterloo Columbus back to girls' state soccer

DuFour registered the defensive gem of the night, diving to stop a Hudson shot attempt with a spectacular save midway through the second half.

“We made sure we were on our marks and we made sure to communicate through the whole game, and we were able to shut them down,” DuFour said. “We played really well as a team and everyone worked hard on the defensive end.”

Girsch credited the play of DuFour.

“Becca has been solid back there all year,” Girsch said. “She has not let a lot of goals in. She has really grown as a player and we’re blessed to have her in the net.”

Columbus had defeated Hudson 3-1 early this season, but this match was anything but a cakewalk for the highly ranked Sailors.

Hudson finished another successful campaign with a superb 14-5 record.

“I can’t ask for anything more from our players – they gave a great effort,” Hudson coach Ashley Smiley said. “We play hard and give it our all for 80 minutes. We never give up, no matter what the score is. We kept fighting and I’m so proud of our team. They competed hard the whole game.”

Now it is on to the state capital for Columbus and a trip to state.