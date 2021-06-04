Nikayla Youngblut scores twice to send Waterloo Columbus back to girls' state soccer

WATERLOO – A bulky black knee brace and stifling 90-degree heat were not going to stop Nikayla Youngblut.
Nothing was going to prevent the standout Waterloo Columbus sophomore from leading her girls’ soccer team to the state tournament.
Youngblut scored the only two goals of the match – one in each half – to power the third-ranked Sailors to a gritty 2-0 win over No. 10 Hudson on Friday night at T.J. McLaughlin Field.
“Nikayla dug down deep and really came through for us,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch said. “She hasn’t missed a beat for us. She is unselfish and distributes the ball, and she capitalizes when we need her to. She’s just an excellent player.”
One year after having the 2020 season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus has punched its ticket to state. The Sailors (16-2) have landed a spot in Tuesday’s opening round in Des Moines where they will play Des Moines Christian at 10:45 a.m. at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
Youngblut, who injured her right knee two weeks ago against Dike-New Hartford, turned in an impressive performance while clearly not being 100 percent physically.
“I worked so hard for so many weeks,” Youngblut said. “I was dealing with an injury, but we’ve all worked so hard and we really wanted this. Our whole team really came through.”
Youngblut connected on her first goal after a corner kick by Columbus. She collected the ball directly in front of the goal and blasted a shot into the net with 16 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.
Youngblut delivered again early in the second half, powering in a goal with 32:30 left.
“It’s awesome to be going to state after not having a season last year,” she said. “We’ve played a tough schedule and that’s definitely prepared us for state. We’re excited for the challenge.”
It was anything but easy Friday for Columbus in the Class 1A regional final at its home stadium.
“We knew it was going to be a tough match,” Girsch said. “Hudson has come back in games. We knew when we were up 1-0 at the half that we had to still play tough for another 40 minutes. We had to be resilient and we were. Our whole team contributed – we needed every single girl to help us win against a very good opponent.”
A scrappy, well-coached Hudson team charged out aggressively and played superbly for much of the first half. The Pirates had numerous scoring opportunities, but Columbus countered with effective defense to keep them off the scoreboard.
Sophomore goalkeeper Becca DuFour was excellent in net for the Sailors. She pitched a shutout in the grueling 80-minute match that was played in blazing conditions under a hot early June sun.
DuFour registered the defensive gem of the night, diving to stop a Hudson shot attempt with a spectacular save midway through the second half.
“We made sure we were on our marks and we made sure to communicate through the whole game, and we were able to shut them down,” DuFour said. “We played really well as a team and everyone worked hard on the defensive end.”
Girsch credited the play of DuFour.
“Becca has been solid back there all year,” Girsch said. “She has not let a lot of goals in. She has really grown as a player and we’re blessed to have her in the net.”
Columbus had defeated Hudson 3-1 early this season, but this match was anything but a cakewalk for the highly ranked Sailors.
Hudson finished another successful campaign with a superb 14-5 record.
“I can’t ask for anything more from our players – they gave a great effort,” Hudson coach Ashley Smiley said. “We play hard and give it our all for 80 minutes. We never give up, no matter what the score is. We kept fighting and I’m so proud of our team. They competed hard the whole game.”
Now it is on to the state capital for Columbus and a trip to state.
“It’s so exciting to be going to state,” DuFour said. “I was so sad when they cancelled the season last year because I thought we had a really good team. I knew we were strong again this year and it’s awesome to make it to state.”
It’s been a long road back to the state tournament for the Sailors.
“I’m just so proud of this group,” Girsch said. “I get really emotional when I think about all of the adversity this team has been through. We’re so blessed to be out here playing again. I can’t say enough about how this entire team has played. They turned in a great performance.”